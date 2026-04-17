Air quality in Ho Chi Minh City breathes easy as AQI stays low

Air quality in Ho Chi Minh City and several southern provinces remained good as of 1 p.m. on April 17, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) generally below 50—significantly lower than northern regions.

Illustrative photo

According to environmental monitoring data from the Environmental Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, updated at 1 p.m. on April 17, many locations in the North recorded moderate AQI levels, with some areas reaching poor levels. In Hung Vuong Street in Thai Nguyen Province, AQI reached 141, classified as poor. In Hanoi, AQI readings ranged from 69 to 81. Other localities such as Hai Phong (63) and Phu Tho (64) recorded moderate levels.

In the South, air quality remained good. In central Ho Chi Minh City, monitoring stations reported low AQI readings. Specifically, the station at the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment’s office complex at 200 Ly Chinh Thang Street, recorded an AQI of 19. Readings at Le Huu Kieu Street in Binh Trung ward stood at 38; at 593 Binh Duong Boulevard in Phu Loi Ward, 39; and at Huyen Tran Cong Chua Street in Tam Thang Ward, 25.

In Tay Ninh Province, the station at 76 Hung Vuong Street in Long An Ward recorded an AQI of 48. All these locations were within the good range.

Data from the Environmental Department show a clear disparity in air quality between the two regions at the same time, with the North mostly at moderate levels while the South maintained good conditions, with AQI below 50 at most monitoring points.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan