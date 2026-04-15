Central Highlands, Central region receive cooling thunderstorms

After days of intense heat, thunderstorms have brought relief to parts of the Central region and the Central Highlands, though rain remains patchy and localized.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, thunderstorms developed on the afternoon and evening of April 15 across the Central region and the Central Highlands, helping ease the recent heatwave.

Data from the national automatic rain gauge system showed rainfall in several localities, including Hue, Da Nang, Quang Ngai, Gia Lai and Lam Dong, with some areas receiving moderate to heavy rain.

Between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on April 15, heavy rainfall was recorded at several locations, including Dak Ha in Quang Ngai Province, Van Lem in Quang Ngai Province, Da K’Nang–Dam Rong in Lam Dong Province, and Ho B at Vinh Son Hydropower Plant in Gia Lai Province.

Meteorologists noted that thunderstorms in the region during this period are expected to occur mainly in the late afternoon and evening, remaining localized rather than widespread.

Over the next three to six hours, Quang Ngai and Gia Lai provinces are forecast to continue experiencing rainfall, with totals ranging from 10–30 mm and exceeding 60 mm in some areas.

During thunderstorms, there is a risk of whirlwinds, lightning, hail and strong gusts. Localized heavy rain may also trigger flash floods in small rivers and streams, landslides on steep slopes, particularly in Quang Ngai and Gia Lai.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong