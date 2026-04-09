Peak heatwave expected across country from April 9 to April 14

A widespread heatwave driven by a western low-pressure system is set to intensify across the country, with peak temperatures expected between April 9 and April 14.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that the ongoing heatwave affecting large parts of the country is likely to persist for several more days, with the most intense period forecast from April 9 to 14.

Localized heat is expected in the Red River Delta on April 9.

Many areas in the Northern region experience rising temperatures, entering a heatwave of 35–37 degrees Celsius. (Photo:SGGP/ Phuc Hau)

From April 10 to April 13, the heatwave will expand, with daily maximum temperatures ranging from 35 degrees Celsius to 37 degrees Celsius, and exceeding 37 degrees Celsius in some areas. The capital city of Hanoi is expected to experience a rapid rise in temperatures during this period.

In the Central localities from Thanh Hoa to Da Nang and eastern parts of Quang Ngai and Gia Lai provinces, severe heat is forecast to last from April 9 to April 14. Temperatures will commonly range from 36 degrees Celsius to 39 degrees Celsius, with some locations reaching 39 degrees Celsius to 41 degrees Celsius.

Both the Central Highlands and Southern region, including Ho Chi Minh City, will also continue to experience widespread heat, with temperatures typically between 35 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius during the same period.

The prolonged heatwave is mainly caused by the strong activity of a western low-pressure system, combined with the foehn wind effect and a stable subtropical high-pressure ridge over the southern region.

According to Mr. Mai Van Khiem, Director of the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the heat is expected to gradually ease after April 14.

Some areas may experience late afternoon and evening thunderstorms, which could help ease the heat.

However, the period from April 9 to April 14 marks the peak of the heatwave, with natural disaster risk levels generally at Level 1. In the North Central region, the risk could rise to Level 2 due to prolonged high temperatures.

At this level, heat conditions, typically with daily highs of 37 degrees Celsius to 39 degrees Celsius, persisting for two to three consecutive days across a wide area, can significantly affect public health, as well as production and daily activities.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong