Weather in Vietnam to cool down as rain spreads across regions

A weak cold air mass moving south is expected to trigger widespread showers and thunderstorms across the Northern and the Central Highlands regions, bringing a reprieve from heatwave while raising warnings for localized flash floods and landslides.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, on the morning of April 16, a weak cold air mass continued to move southward, compressing a low-pressure trough located at approximately 24–26 degrees North latitude.

A thunderstorm rips off roofs in Dak Po Commune of Gia Lai Province on April 15

Meteorological authorities project that from the night of April 16 through April 17, the Northern region (excluding Lai Chau and Dien Bien) and Thanh Hoa will experience scattered showers and thunderstorms, with some areas seeing moderate rain. Rainfall is expected to range between 20–40mm, with some locations exceeding 100mm. Starting April 17, the Northern region will experience cooler weather.

Simultaneously, during the afternoon and evening of April 16, the Central Highlands region will continue to see scattered showers and thunderstorms, with rainfall totals of 10–20mm and localized peaks over 50mm. According to meteorological experts, the recent scattered showers in the Central Highlands region are primarily driven by high-altitude wind convergence, which fosters convective activity leading to rain.

For both the Northern and the Central Highlands regions, the weather bureau warned that rain may be accompanied by tornadoes, lightning, hail, and strong gusts. There is also a risk of flash floods on small rivers and streams, landslides on steep slopes, and localized flooding in low-lying areas.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan