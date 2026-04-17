Guidance issued on coping with whirlwinds, lightning, and hail

Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority released new visual guidance materials to help residents and local authorities recognize early warning signs of severe weather and reduce damage from storms and hail.

On the morning of April 17, the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment announced it has finalized and released a set of guidance materials on response skills for whirlwinds, lightning, and hail.

Hail accompanied by thunderstorms on the morning of April 16 injure workers in Bac Ha Commune.(Photo: SGGP/ Thien Hai)

The initiative aims to strengthen public communication and help residents and local authorities minimize damage caused by natural disasters, particularly severe storms and hail.

According to the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority, the materials are designed to be concise and highly visual, enabling the public to recognize early signs of dangerous weather and take proactive measures. The agency recommends that any use of the materials clearly cite the source as the Vietnam Disaster and Dyke Management Authority.

Regarding hail, the document defines it as a form of precipitation consisting of ice pellets or chunks of varying sizes, typically occurring over a short period and often accompanied by showers, thunderstorms, and strong winds.

Warning signs include unusually dark and dense cloud cover, strengthening and sudden shifts in wind, and the onset of thunderstorms, lightning, and initial bursts of rain. In some cases, temperatures may drop rapidly before hail begins. Accurately forecasting the exact timing of hail remains challenging.

Hail can occur in many localities nationwide, but is more common in mountainous areas and regions near coastlines or bordering mountainous terrain. It typically forms during transitional seasons, when interactions between warm and cold air masses create strong atmospheric convection.

The materials also outline preventive measures. Residents are advised to monitor official forecasts and warnings, stay alert to weather developments, and seek shelter in sturdy structures such as solid buildings, basements, or caves. If shelter is not immediately available, individuals should use hard objects to protect their heads. When traveling, drivers should pull over safely, stop at the roadside, and activate hazard lights. People are urged not to remain outdoors during hailstorms, avoid bathing in the rain, and refrain from using melted hailwater due to potential contamination or acidity.

By Phuc Van - Translated by Anh Quan