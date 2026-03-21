Heatwave triggers localized salinity intrusion in Mekong Delta

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has reported increasing salinity intrusion in the Mekong Delta from March 10–20.

According to the national weather agency, the Southern region will continue to experience sunny to hot weather from March 21 to March 31, with maximum temperatures generally ranging from 31–33 degrees Celsius, and locally higher.

Water levels in the Mekong River system are fluctuating slowly, remaining 0.1–1 meters above the 2012–2024 average. Tide-driven water levels on the Tien and Hau Rivers are gradually increasing. Recent monitoring shows marked variations in salinity by location, with high levels recorded at major river mouths.

In the Southwest region, salinity intrusion is gradually increasing but remains lower than peak levels observed in March 2025. The 4‰ salinity front continues to penetrate inland along major rivers of Vam Co Dong, Vam Co Tay, Cua Tieu, Cua Dai, Ham Luong, Co Chien, Hau River and Cai Lon.

Automatic salinity monitoring station in the Mekong Delta (Photo: T.G)

Forecasts indicate persistent sunny and hot weather in the Southwest, with maximum temperatures reaching 32–35 degrees Celsius. Water levels in the Mekong River system are expected to remain 0.2–1.5 meters above the multi-year average. Tidal fluctuations at Vung Tau will range from 3.8 to 3.9 meters and at Rach Gia from 0.5 to 0.7 meters. Salinity intrusion is projected to intensify in the coming days, peaking between March 21 and March 25 and between March 30 and April 4, before gradually declining. High salinity events will mainly depend on upstream Mekong flows and tidal patterns and remain subject to variation.

Authorities are urged to proactively store freshwater during low tides for agricultural production and household use. Long-term forecasts indicate that overall salinity intrusion in the 2025–2026 dry season will be lower than in 2024–2025, although localized high-salinity episodes may still occur in March and April.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong