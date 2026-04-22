Scattered thunderstorms forecast during Hung Kings Commemoration Day

On April 21, the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting released an outlook on nationwide weather conditions during the Hung Kings Commemoration Day (from April 25 to 27, corresponding to the 9th to 11th days of the third lunar month).

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast across multiple regions during the 2026 Hung Kings Commemoration holiday. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the meteorological authority, the Northern region is expected to experience cloudy conditions, with rain, scattered showers, and isolated thunderstorms. From Thanh Hoa to Hue, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with localized showers and thunderstorms, while April 25 is forecast to see more widespread rain and thunderstorms across the area.

The South Central Coast, Central Highlands, and Southern regions are forecast to have cloudy conditions, with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening. Notably, in the Central Highlands, scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely during the late afternoon and evening of April 25. Daytime conditions will remain sunny, with hot weather expected in the Southern region.

The meteorological agency warns that as the country transitions between seasons, thunderstorms may be accompanied by hazardous phenomena such as whirlwinds, lightning, hail, and strong gusty winds.

According to long-standing climatic patterns, the Hung Kings Commemoration Day often coincides with heavy showers at the Hung Kings Temple historical relic site, commonly referred to as the “temple-cleansing rain.”

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting projects that this year, in Viet Tri, Phu Tho Province, where the main commemorative activities will take place, the probability of rainfall from April 25 to 27 is estimated at 60–65 percent. Temperatures are expected to range between 23 and 30 degrees Celsius. Specifically, temperatures on April 25 will hover between 23 and 28 degrees Celsius, while April 26 and 27 are forecast to see temperatures of approximately 24 to 30 degrees Celsius.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting also projects that during the holiday period from April 30 to May 3, the Northern region will see isolated showers and thunderstorms, with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely in mountainous areas.

Across the Central region, daytime conditions will be predominantly sunny, with localized heatwaves in some areas, while showers and thunderstorms are expected in the late afternoon and at night. The Southern region will continue to experience hot weather during the day, followed by showers and thunderstorms in the evening and nighttime hours.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Kim Khanh