Hail risk looms in Northern region as Ho Chi Minh City stays hot

The Northern region is bracing for thunderstorms and possible hail, while the Southern region, including Ho Chi Minh City, continues to experience persistent heat and a low chance of rain.

Rain-bearing clouds are currently concentrated over the Northern areas and Thanh Hoa Province. Meteorological experts reported that early on April 19, strong convective clouds developed over the Northwest, resulting in rain and thunderstorms in Lai Chau and Son La.

Heavy rainfall was recorded in several locations, including Tam So and Tan Uyen in Lai Chau, as well as Muong Chanh and Chieng Coi in Son La.

The thunderstorm system is expected to move eastward, expanding into Lao Cai Province, including Sa Pa and Yen Bai, before spreading to Phu Tho and Tuyen Quang.

Hail was reported in Phieng Cam Commune, Son La Province, on the afternoon of April 18. (Photo shared by a local resident)

In the capital city of Hanoi, showers are highly likely on the morning of April 19, particularly between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. The Northeast region and Thanh Hoa are also expected to see rainfall throughout the day.

The Department of Dyke Management and Disaster Prevention under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment warned that rainfall in the Northern areas and Thanh Hoa could reach 10–30 mm, with localized totals exceeding 80 mm. Authorities cautioned about the risks of flash floods in small rivers and streams, as well as landslides on steep slopes. Thunderstorms may also bring whirlwinds, lightning and especially hail.

Thunderstorms damaged tobacco fields in Cao Bang from the night of April 18 to the morning of April 19. (Photo shared by a local resident)

Meteorologists added that between April 22 and April 23, a weak cold surge may move southward, compressing the low-pressure trough and increasing thunderstorm activity across northern regions.

Meanwhile, the Central region, Central Highlands and Southern region are expected to remain sunny and hot on April 19, with a muggy feel. Localized thunderstorms may occur in the late afternoon and evening, but are expected to be limited in scope.

In Ho Chi Minh City, hot weather persists with a low chance of rain, and temperatures are forecast to peak at around 34 degrees Celsius.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong