Weather

Thunderstorms persist across regions, hail risk remains

SGGPO

Several regions across the Northern and Central regions are expected to continue experiencing thunderstorms on April 17, with risks of hail, lightning, strong winds and landslides.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, during the night of April 16 and early morning of April 17, Lao Cai and Tuyen Quang provinces recorded showers and thunderstorms, with some areas experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall. Rainfall measured between 11 p.m. on April 16 and 3 a.m. on April 17 reached 29.8mm in Ta Van Chu (Lao Cai) and 22.8mm in Nam Khoa (Tuyen Quang).

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Overcast skies blanket Hanoi, with light rain in isolated areas on the night of April 16. (Photo: SGGP/Phuc Hau)

Forecasts indicate that on April 17, the Northern region will see widespread rain, with moderate rainfall and scattered thunderstorms. Average precipitation is expected to range from 20–40mm, with some areas exceeding 80mm, before easing at night.

In the North-Central region, moderate rain and scattered thunderstorms are forecast for the afternoon and evening, with rainfall between 15–30mm and some areas receiving over 60mm.

Meanwhile, the Central Highlands will experience scattered showers and thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening, with rainfall of 10–20mm and isolated areas exceeding 50mm.

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Hail falls in Bac Ha Commune, Lao Cai Province during the night of April 15 and early April 16.

Adverse weather conditions, including whirlwinds, lightning, hail and strong winds, are likely and could impact agricultural production while damaging trees, housing and infrastructure.

Localized heavy rainfall also poses risks of flash floods along small rivers and streams, landslides on steep slopes, and flooding in low-lying areas.

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By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong

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the Northern and Central regions adverse weather condition whirlwinds lightning hail and strong winds localized heavy rainfall

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