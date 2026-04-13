Heatwave to gradually ease in several regions

An ongoing heatwave is expected to ease in several areas between April 15 and April 17, though extreme temperatures will persist in the Central region.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that widespread heat will continue, with the most intense conditions concentrated in the Central region. From April 15 to April 17, the heat is forecast to temporarily subside in some regions.

Widespread heat persists on April 13 and April 14.

Between April 13 and April 14, areas from Thanh Hoa Province to Hue City are experiencing temperatures ranging from 38 to 40 degrees Celsius, with some locations exceeding 40 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels remain low at 30–35 percent, and peak heat hours last from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In the Northwest, Da Nang City, and the eastern parts of Quang Ngai and Dak Lak provinces, temperatures range from 36 to 38 degrees Celsius, with some areas exceeding 38 degrees Celsius. Humidity levels range from 35 to 40 percent, with peak heat occurring between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Northeast, excluding Quang Ninh and Hai Phong, the Central Highlands and the Southern region are seeing temperatures of 35–36 degrees Celsius, with some places exceeding 36 degrees Celsius. Humidity ranges from 45–50 percent, and the hottest period is typically from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Meteorological authorities noted that from April 15 to April 16, heat in the North, Central Highlands and Southern regions will gradually ease. However, the Central region will continue to experience high temperatures, with conditions expected to improve only by April 17. The natural disaster risk level due to heat in areas from Nghe An to Quang Tri is classified at level 2.

Data from the agency also showed that on April 12, heatwaves affected the entire country. Particularly severe to extreme heat was recorded from Nghe An to Hue City, with temperatures commonly between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius and some locations reaching 40–41 degrees Celsius. Low humidity levels of 30–35 percent have heightened the risk of fires, forest fires, and adverse health impacts, especially during prolonged periods of intense heat throughout the day.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Huyen Huong