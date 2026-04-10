Ho Chi Minh City continues to experience high temperatures on April 10

Ho Chi Minh City on April 10 continued to face elevated temperatures, with persistent heat recorded throughout the day.

Ho Chi Minh City is experiencing intense and oppressive heat conditions. (Photo: SGGP)

At around 1:00 p.m., the temperature in the city reaches approximately 35 degrees Celsius, with prolonged sunshine maintaining hot conditions for several consecutive hours.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, humidity levels in Ho Chi Minh City were recorded at approximately 45 percent at 10:00 a.m., dropping to 37 percent at 1:00 p.m. and slightly rising to 38 percent by 4:00 p.m.

Alongside the decline in humidity, temperatures in the city remained elevated, reaching around 35 degrees Celsius at 1:00 p.m., with prolonged sunshine maintaining hot conditions for several hours during the day.

Across the Southern region, including Ho Chi Minh City, hot weather prevails, with maximum temperatures commonly ranging from 35 to 37 degrees Celsius and exceeding 37 degrees Celsius in some areas. The lowest relative humidity is generally recorded at 45–50 percent.

Humidity in Ho Chi Minh City could fall below the regional norm, particularly during late morning and early afternoon when solar radiation is strongest, thereby exacerbating the sensation of dry heat.

Nationwide, the heatwave has continued on a broad scale over recent days and is expected to persist on April 10 and 11. The area from Thanh Hoa to Hue is forecast to record maximum temperatures commonly ranging from 38 to 40 degrees Celsius, with some locations exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, and minimum humidity levels of 35–40 percent. Other regions across the country are also experiencing widespread heat, with temperatures generally ranging from 35 to 38 degrees Celsius.

Meteorological experts warn that the ongoing heatwave is likely to persist in many areas in the coming days. This is considered a high-intensity heat spell, with temperatures surpassing 40 degrees Celsius in several localities and no clear signs of abating in the short term.

By Phuc Hau – Translated by Kim Khanh