Early heatwave to grip Northern and Central regions

Meteorologists warn residents in the Northern and North Central regions to brace for an unusually early heatwave, with temperatures soaring above 38 degrees Celsius in some areas from late March into early April.

Residents in the Northern and the North Central regions are being urged to prepare for an early-season heatwave. A widespread heatwave is expected to develop across the Northern and Central regions as a low-pressure heat system from western continental Asia expands eastward, though it may not persist for long.

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has warned that the two above-mentioned regions will soon experience a broad heatwave arriving earlier than the long-term seasonal average.

Nguyen Huu Thanh, Deputy Head of the Weather Forecasting Department at the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, said the early-season heatwave is primarily driven by a strengthening western low-pressure heat system from March 29, gradually extending eastward and combining with a northward-shifting and sustained subtropical high-pressure system.

From March 27 to 29, localized heat is expected in the Northwest and mountainous western areas of the Central region, from Thanh Hoa to Da Nang.

Between March 29 and 30, the heatwave is forecast to expand widely, affecting the Northwest, the Red River Delta, and areas from Thanh Hoa to Hue, while also spreading to parts of the Northeast and the Central coastal regions.

According to meteorological forecasts, from March 30 to around April 2, the heatwave will persist over a broad area. Maximum temperatures are expected to range from 35 to 37 degrees Celsius in the Northwest and mountainous western Central region, with some areas exceeding 38 degrees Celsius. Elsewhere in the North and Central regions, temperatures will generally range from 35 to 36 degrees Celsius, with some places surpassing 36 degrees.

According to Mr. Nguyen Huu Thanh, under typical climate patterns, widespread heatwaves in these regions usually begin in mid-April. Current forecast models indicate this year’s heatwave will arrive approximately 10 to 15 days earlier.

“This development suggests that summer weather in 2026 may become more complex than usual,” he noted.

The meteorological expert also warned that the sudden shift from mild to hot conditions may leave people insufficient time to adapt, increasing potential health risks.

Some meteorologists believe this is the first heatwave of the season and is unlikely to last for many days.

By Phuc Hau - Translated by Anh Quan