Head of HCMC’s Propaganda, Education Board extends greeting to news agencies

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue on June 20 led a delegation to visit and congratulate news agencies in the city.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (4th, L) visits leaders and reporters of HTV. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the visit aiming to celebrate the 99th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 - 2024) was Standing Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the People-Government-Party Bloc of HCMC Nguyen Thi Kim Dung and President of the HCMC Journalists’ Association Nguyen Tan Phong.

At the visit to HCMC Television (HTV), Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue sent congratulations and extended wishes of happiness and solidarity to all staff of the HTV.

He acknowledged and highly appreciated the achievements that the HTV has attained over the past years. The Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee always regards the HTV as the leading news agency in the city and the Southern region.

He believed that the HTV would have more excellent press works to meet social demands and associate with the city’s development, especially on the occasion of significant events in the next year such as the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025) and the 100th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue (L) expresses greetings to HCMC Phap Luat (Laws) Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, the delegation visited and extended congratulations to the editorial board, journalists, and staff of the HCMC Phap Luat (Laws) Newspaper.

The Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee honored the quality of the press agency’s editorial board and reporters and its articles reflecting the people’s views and thoughts as well as community programs and activities that have been carried out over the past years.

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Kim Khanh