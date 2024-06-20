Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper celebrates Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day

The Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) newspaper organizes a ceremony marking the 99th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 - 2024) on June 20. (Photo: SGGP)

During the event, the press agency launched a “Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space” and presented awards for the second phase of the ‘Toa sang gia tri Viet’ (Shining Vietnamese Values) contest in 2023-2025.

On this occasion, the SGGP Newspaper received leaders of many agencies and units who visited and extended congratulations to the newspaper’s staff on the occasion of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day, and congratulation flower baskets from State President To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son.

Attending the celebration ceremony were Secretary of the Youth Union Central Committee, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh Young Pioneer Organization's Central Council Nguyen Pham Duy Trang; Director of the Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Tang Huu Phong, Standing Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the People-Government-Party Bloc of HCMC Nguyen Thi Kim Dung and President of the HCMC Journalists’ Association Nguyen Tan Phong.

Deputy Editor-in-Chief cum General Sub-editor of the SGGP Newspaper, Journalist Nguyen Khac Van speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

On behalf of the editor staff and the Party Organization of the SGGP Newspaper, Deputy Editor-in-Chief cum General Sub-editor of the SGGP Newspaper, Journalist Nguyen Khac Van who has been put in charge of managing the operations of SGGP Newspaper hoped that all editors, reporters and staff of the SGGP Newspaper would continuously make great efforts to fulfill its assigned tasks, contributing to the city’s development.

The increasing demand for information along with the strong development of digital communications requires generations of the SGGP Newspaper to overcome difficulties and challenges to serve readers better and provide updated, accurate, and prompt information. The newspaper has currently accelerated digital transformation to continuously affirm its position as a trustworthy media agency, he added.

Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Tang Huu Phong extends his greeting to the staff of the SGGP Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Tang Huu Phong acknowledged and commended the achievements that SGGP Newspaper has attained over the past years.

He extended his greeting to the staff of the press agency and hoped that they would continue to promote its role and further strengthen the development of the newspaper.

Delegates visit the "Ho Chi Minh Cultural Space” of the SGGP Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the People-Government-Party Bloc of HCMC Nguyen Thi Kim Dung (2nd, R) presents a photo of late President Ho Chi Minh to the SGGP Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong (3rd, R) honors award-winning journalists. (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Nguyen Thanh Loi (R) honors award-winning journalists. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Editor-in-Chief of SGGP Newspaper Pham Van Truong (L) gives flowers to award-winning journalists. (Photo: SGGP)

The award ceremony of the second phase of the ‘Toa sang gia tri Viet’ (Shining Vietnamese Values) contest in 2023-2025 (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Tang Huu Phong (3rd, L) give commemorative medals to journalists of the SGGP Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Huong, Gia Van – Translated by Kim Khanh