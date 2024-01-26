HCMC’s leaders extend Tet greetings to Christians, medical workers

A delegation led by Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai visited Archbishop of the Archdiocese of HCMC Nguyen Nang on January 25 on the occasion of the Lunar New Year 2024.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (4th, L) visits Archbishop of the Archdiocese of HCMC Nguyen Nang (4th, R) on January 25 on the occasion of the Lunar New Year 2024. (Photo: SGGP)

The city’s Chairman wished Archbishop of the Archdiocese of HCMC Nguyen Nang and local Catholic dignitaries, priests, and followers a warm and happy Tet.

He highly appreciated the contributions of the Catholic dignitaries and followers to the city’s socio-economic development.

He hoped Archbishop Nguyen Nang and local Catholic dignitaries, priests, and followers would continue to stand side by side with the city to build HCMC into a modern-civilized-sentimental city.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le offers Tet gifts to disadvantaged people in Cu Chi District. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Pham Thanh Kien, and National Assembly (NA) deputies of the city presented 300 Tet gifts to disadvantaged people in Phuoc Vinh An Village in Tan Thanh Tay Commune of Cu Chi District.

Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc extends Tet greetings to leaders of the HCMC Department of Health and hospitals in the city. (Photo: SGGP)

Additionally, another delegation led by the Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Head of the Organization Commission of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc extended his Tet greetings to the Internal Security Department under the HCMC Department of Public Security on January 25.

Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc highly appreciated the achievements of the Department of Internal Security and the HCMC Police in maintaining security and order over the past time.

The delegation then had a meeting with the leaders of the HCMC Department of Health and hospitals in the city, including Children’s Hospital 1, Tu Du Obstetrics Hospital, Hung Vuong Obstetrics Hospital, HCMC Eye Hospital, People's Hospital 115, Cu Chi District's Hospital, Nguyen Trai Hospital, HCMC Oncology Hospital, Gia Dinh People's Hospital, District 7's Hospital, HCMC Heart Institute, Binh Dan Hospital, District 11's Hospital, HCMC Traditional Medicine and Pharmacy Institute.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc acknowledged achievements of the city’s health sector last year, such as the strong development of scientific research work, regional and international medical awards, 40 prizes announced at the 4th Vietnam Medical Achievement Award making outstanding contributions and efforts of healthcare professionals in protecting and caring for people’s health.

Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc also visited and sent words of happy new year to healthcare workers of the Military Hospital 175.

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh