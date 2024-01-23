HCMC’s leaders pay pre-Tet visits to military unit, Vietnamese Heroic Mother

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc led a delegation of the city’s officials to visit the High Command of Army Corps 4 in Di An Town in southern Binh Duong Province on January 23.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc (3rd,L) visits the High Command of Army Corps 4 in Di An Town in southern Binh Duong Province on January 23. (Photo: SGGP)

At the visit, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee cum Head of the Organization Commission of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc extended his Tet greetings to officers and soldiers during the Lunar New Year or Tet festival 2024.

He highly appreciated the achievements of HCMC and the High Command of Army Corps 4 in military recruitment, mass mobilization work, and the role of the High Command of Army Corps 4 in implementing national defense tasks last year.

Colonel Tran Cong Duc, deputy Commander of Corp 4 said that this year marks the 50th founding anniversary of the High Comand of Corp 4. The military unit wants to strengthen relations with HCMC further and the two sides will gain more achievements in the coming time.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue visits Vietnamese Heroic Mother Ngo Thi Can. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue •led a delegation of officials of the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC paid visits to typical and disadvantaged families in Tan Phu District.

The delegation visited, extended wishes, and offered Tet gifts to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Ngo Thi Can, 98, in Phu Thanh Ward; the poor ethnic minority family of Ms.Trinh Thi Khen, 76, in Hiep Tan Ward; the family of Tran Ngoc Duc Phat, 10, and his old brother whose mother passed away and father is being diagnosed with cancer, living with their grandparents in Tan Phu Ward.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue visits Vietnamese Heroic Mother Ngo Thi Can. (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue offers a Tet gift to the family of Tran Ngoc Duc Phat. (Photo: SGGP. (Photo: SGGP

The delegation offers Tet gifts to the poor ethnic minority family of Ms.Trinh Thi Khen. (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh