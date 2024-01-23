HCMC’s leader pays pre-Tet visits to religious dignitaries

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le on January 23 visited and offered Tet greetings to religious dignitaries and followers in the city on the thresholds of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.

At the visit to Xa Loi Pagoda in District 3, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Lesent best wishes to Most Venerable Thich Hien Tu, deputy Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS), and Buddhist monks, nuns, and followers on the occasion of Lunar New Year 2024.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le (4th, L) visits Most Venerable Thich Hien Tu. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation of the city’s leaders and officials offer incense to commemorate Most Venerable Thich Thien Hao, former Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)'s Executive Council cum head of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)'s Executive Board of HCMC; and extended Tet greetings to Most Venerable Thich Dong Bon, the abbot of the Xa Loi Pagoda.

While visiting the Vinh Nghiem Pagoda in District 3, chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le sent her best wishes for a happy New Year to Most Venerable Thich Duc Nghiep, Chairman of the Committee for Legislation of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's Patronage Council, a successor to the leader of the Vinh Nghiem Sect.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le offers Tet greetings to Most Venerable Thich Thien Phap. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation visits Most Venerable Thich Duc Nghiep. (Photo: SGGP)

She wished that Most Venerable Thich Duc Nghiep would encourage Buddhist dignitaries and followers to live a “good life and beautiful religion” and participate in charity and social security activities in the city.

The delegation also visited and offered Tet greetings to Most Venerable Thich Thien Phap, member of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha's Patronage Council; and Venerable Thich Thanh Phong, deputy chairman of the Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha; Venerable Thich Minh Nghia, the abbot of the Hung Phuoc Pagoda; and offered incense to commemorate Most Venerable Thich Hien Phap, former deputy Supreme Patriarch of the Patronage Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha.

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh