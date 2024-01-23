HCMC leaders pay pre-Tet visits to Vietnamese heroic mother, elderly, orphan

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City leaders led by Vice Chairman of Municipal People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung this morning had pre-Tet visits to a Vietnamese heroic mother, an elderly person and an orphan due to Covid-19 in Phu Nhuan District.

The delegates came to a private house of the Vietnamese heroic mother Nguyen Thi Ty whose two sons are martyrs.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung (second from left) and the delegation's members this morning has a pre-Tet visit to Vietnamese heroic mother Nguyen Thi Ty.

Talking with the 90-year-old Vietnamese heroic mother, Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung expressed his happiness as the mother’s health is good.

Besides, Mr. Dung praised the great merits and contributions of the Vietnamese heroic mothers and her martyrs to the cause of national liberation and defense.

On the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, the city leader wished the mother good health, happiness and a long life.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung and the delegation's members visit and talk with 100-year-old elderly woman Truong Thi Ba.

Vice Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung sends a birthday card and fabric for sewing Vietnamese Ao dai offered by President Vo Van Thuong to the elderly woman.

This morning, all members of the delegation visited and extended a Tet greeting to a 100-year-old elderly woman Truong Thi Ba in Ward 1, Phu Nhuan District.

On this occasion, Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung sent a birthday card and fabric for sewing Vietnamese Ao dai offered by President Vo Van Thuong; Tet gifts from the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City to the elderly person.

The delegation visits Nguyen The Tan who lost father due to Covid the Covid-19 pandemic.

After that, the delegation visited Nguyen The Tan who is among children orphaned by the Covid-19 pandemic in Phu Nhuan District.

Tan is a good student and son in the family. Currently, Tan is living with his mother and a brother.

Vice Chairman Dung warmly talked with Tan and encouraged him along with family members to soon overcome the loss of their relative due to pandemic.

By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong