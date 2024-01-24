Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC’s leaders present Tet gifts to policy beneficiary families

SGGPO

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Pham Thanh Kien on January 24 led a delegation of the city’s leaders and officials to visit policy beneficiary families and orphaned children ahead of the Tet holidays.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Pham Thanh Kien visits the Thi Nghe Protection Center for Disabled Orphans. (Photo: SGGP)

Visiting the Thi Nghe Protection Center for Disabled Orphans which is taking care of nearly 406 disabled and orphaned children in both material and spiritual aspects, Mr. Pham Thanh Kien extended his Tet greetings to employees and children of the center.

He hoped that the center’s staff would continue to make efforts to take care of disabled and orphaned children better.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Council Pham Thanh Kien extends his Tet greetings to employees and children of the center. (Photo: SGGP)
The delegation also paid a pre-Tet visit and expressed Lunar New Year greetings to the family of Mr. Luu Thien Van in District 10, deputy head of the HCMC Chinese People's Resistance Tradition Club; and disadvantaged families of wounded soldier Vo Thanh Tam, Ms. Tran Thi Mo and Nguyen Tan Linh, an orphaned children in Binh Tan District.

The delegation pays a pre-Tet visit and expressed Lunar New Year greetings to the family of Mr. Luu Thien Van. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Manh Cuong visited and extended Tet wishes with abundant happiness and health to doctors and medical staff at the District 6’s Hospital.

The delegation led by Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong presented 100th birthday greeting cards and Tet gifts of State President Vo Van Thuong, the Party Committee, the People’s Council, the People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front of HCMC to Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Lai.

Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) visits Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Lai. (Photo: SGGP)

The city’s officials also offered Tet presents to the family of Nhieu San, a Chinese ethnic minority child whose father passed away in Ward 3; Ms. Huynh Thi Ut in Ward 8, 91, wife of martyr Tran Van Be, former head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization; and the poor family of Ms. Tran Thi Tien, 60, in Ward 5.

The city's leaders visit and extend Tet wishes with abundant happiness and health to doctors and medical staff at the District 6’s Hospital. (Photo: SGGP)
The city’s officials offer Tet presents to the family of Nhieu San, a Chinese ethnic minority child. (Photo: SGGP)
The delegation visits Ms. Huynh Thi Ut, wife of martyr Tran Van Be, former head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization. (Photo: SGGP)
The delegation offers Tet gifts to the poor family of Ms. Tran Thi Tien. (Photo: SGGP)
By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh

