HCMC’s leader congratulates Vietnam Journalists’ Association

A delegation of HCMC officials led by Deputy Head head of the Standing Committee of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Le Hong Son on June 20 visited and congratulated news agencies in the city.

Deputy Head of the Standing Committee of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Le Hong Son (4th, R) offers flowers to the Southern Representative Office of the Lao Dong (Labor) Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

The visit aims to celebrate the 99th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925 - 2024).

Deputy Head of the Standing Committee of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Le Hong Son extended greetings to the editorial board, journalists, and staff of the Southern Representative Office of the Lao Dong (Labor) Newspaper.

He treasured the outstanding contribution of the press agency to the HCMC’s development and the newspaper’s propaganda activities about the city.

Deputy Head of the Standing Committee of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Le Hong Son (5th, R) extends greetings to the Office of the Vietnam Journalists’ Association in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation also paid a visit and sent congratulations to the Office of the Vietnam Journalists’ Association in HCMC.

HCMC is home to many central press agencies and city-based news agencies. Therefore, the connection between the Vietnam Journalists’ Association and the HCMC Journalists’ Association is very important. The two organizations and units in the HCMC have carried out smooth coordination for over the past years, the Deputy Head of the Standing Committee of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee noted.

He extended best wishes to the leaders and officials of the Vietnam Journalists’ Association and hoped the organization would continue to accompany the HCMC Journalists’ Association and press agencies to contribute to the city’s development.

By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh