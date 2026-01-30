HCMC Women’s Union delivers savings books and gifts to 41 Covid-19 orphans

Through its Vong tay yeu thuong (Arms of Love) program, the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union presented gifts and nearly VND3 billion in savings support to 41 children orphaned by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yesterday afternoon, the Ho Chi Minh City Women’s Union (HWU) organized the Vong tay yeu thuong program to present gifts and savings books to 41 children who lost their parents to the Covid-19 pandemic, helping ease their hardships and support their long-term education.

Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, presents gifts to orphans

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairwoman Vo Ngoc Thanh Truc of the city Women’s Union said that although the pandemic has passed, the emotional and material losses suffered by orphaned children remain profound. With the joint efforts of city authorities and donors, numerous care and support initiatives have helped stabilize both the children’s living conditions and mental well-being.

She emphasized that the Vong tay yeu thuong program has become a warm and reliable source of support, with savings books serving not only as financial aid but also as a strong source of encouragement, helping the children gain confidence and resilience in their studies and daily lives.

Chairwoman Vo Ngoc Thanh Truc presents gifts and savings books to children orphaned by the Covid-19 pandemic

Representatives of Long Phuong Group Company, the sponsor providing savings books for the 41 children, said the company had carefully considered how to make its support sustainable. Instead of one-time assistance, it chose to offer individual savings accounts to ensure each child has a stable financial foundation for the future.

At the event, city leaders presented gifts and savings books worth nearly VND3 billion in total to the beneficiaries.

Le Nguyen Thao My, a ninth-grade student at Tran Quang Khai Secondary School in Phu Tho Hoa Ward and one of the recipients, said the support came at a meaningful time. “The savings book and Tet gifts not only ease our family’s financial burden but also give us strong encouragement. We now have a solid foundation to continue going to school,” she shared.

Attending the event were Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC, and Vo Ngoc Thanh Truc, Chairwoman of the city Women’s Union.

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan