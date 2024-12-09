Ho Chi Minh City

Association provides care to thousands of disabled people, orphans in HCMC

SGGP

A series of activities to support people with disabilities and orphans was held in the city on December 8, showcasing the community’s spirit of sharing.

anh-chup-man-hinh-2024-12-08-luc-133146-9259.png.png
The Ho Chi Minh City Association for the Support of the Disabled and Orphans presents gifts to disabled people and disadvantaged students. (Photo: SGGP)

The event organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Association for the Support of the Disabled and Orphans offered scholarships worth VND1 million - VND2 million each to students of districts 6, 7, 8, Tan Binh, Binh Tan, Binh Thanh, Go Vap, Nha Be, Can Gio, Binh Chanh, Hoc Mon, and Thu Duc City. The total value of the scholarships is VND669 million (US$26,398).

The association also handed over 21 bicycles to students and 24 wheelchairs to help people with disabilities.

anh-chup-man-hinh-2024-12-08-luc-133225-8933.png.png
﻿The Ho Chi Minh City Association for the Support of the Disabled and Orphans presents gifts and scholarships to orphans and disadvantaged students. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, the association announced that it will organize a medical checkup program and present gifts, including clothing, food, medicine, and other necessary supplies, to 2,200 people with disabilities at caring homes at VStar School in District 7 on December 15 with a total capital of VND2 billion.

The Ho Chi Minh City Association for the Support of the Disabled and Orphans also pays special attention to people and students at shelters, schools, and vocational training centers for children with disabilities, such as the Hoang Mai School for the Disabled in Go Vap District and the Vocational Training Center for Disabled People and Orphans.

anh-chup-man-hinh-2024-12-08-luc-133212-429.png.png
anh-chup-man-hinh-2024-12-08-luc-133218-6873.png.png

The association has not only focused on assisting people with disabilities and disadvantaged children in Ho Chi Minh City but has also helped around 660 others in the central coastal city of Da Nang and the Mekong Delta province of An Giang.

The activities were supported by various businesses and organizations, including Phu My Hung Development Corporation, the Dinh Thien Ly - Lawrence S. Ting Foundation, the La Bonne Etoile Organization, and the Eden Social Welfare Fund.

anh-chup-man-hinh-2024-12-08-luc-133121-3643.png.png
anh-chup-man-hinh-2024-12-08-luc-133152-1584.png.png
By Trong Trung - Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Ho Chi Minh City Association for the Support of the Disabled and Orphans people with disabilities orphans disadvantaged students

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn