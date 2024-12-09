Association provides care to thousands of disabled people, orphans in HCMC

A series of activities to support people with disabilities and orphans was held in the city on December 8, showcasing the community’s spirit of sharing.

The Ho Chi Minh City Association for the Support of the Disabled and Orphans presents gifts to disabled people and disadvantaged students. (Photo: SGGP)

The event organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Association for the Support of the Disabled and Orphans offered scholarships worth VND1 million - VND2 million each to students of districts 6, 7, 8, Tan Binh, Binh Tan, Binh Thanh, Go Vap, Nha Be, Can Gio, Binh Chanh, Hoc Mon, and Thu Duc City. The total value of the scholarships is VND669 million (US$26,398).

The association also handed over 21 bicycles to students and 24 wheelchairs to help people with disabilities.

﻿The Ho Chi Minh City Association for the Support of the Disabled and Orphans presents gifts and scholarships to orphans and disadvantaged students. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, the association announced that it will organize a medical checkup program and present gifts, including clothing, food, medicine, and other necessary supplies, to 2,200 people with disabilities at caring homes at VStar School in District 7 on December 15 with a total capital of VND2 billion.

The Ho Chi Minh City Association for the Support of the Disabled and Orphans also pays special attention to people and students at shelters, schools, and vocational training centers for children with disabilities, such as the Hoang Mai School for the Disabled in Go Vap District and the Vocational Training Center for Disabled People and Orphans.

The association has not only focused on assisting people with disabilities and disadvantaged children in Ho Chi Minh City but has also helped around 660 others in the central coastal city of Da Nang and the Mekong Delta province of An Giang.

The activities were supported by various businesses and organizations, including Phu My Hung Development Corporation, the Dinh Thien Ly - Lawrence S. Ting Foundation, the La Bonne Etoile Organization, and the Eden Social Welfare Fund.

By Trong Trung - Translated by Kim Khanh