HCMC adopts special policies to take care of senior citizens, orphans

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has just issued a plan to implement specific policies to care for and support the elderly, orphans and people in difficult circumstances in the city.

Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Van Thinh visits elderly people at Thi Nghe Nursing Center

The plan aims to promptly support the elderly, orphans and people in difficult circumstances who have not yet enjoyed social policies according to the government’s Decree No. 20/2021/ND-CP. At the same time, the city wants to narrow the gap in living standards between special beneficiaries of this support policy and other residents. Related agencies and departments will call for social financial contributions and state budgets to support people in difficulty.

According to the plan, elderly people aged 75 years or older in poor households or near-poor households according to the city's set of multidimensional poverty measurement criteria in Can Gio outlying district according to the provisions of the Residence Law are given free health insurance cards. The support level is 1.25 times the city's standard social assistance rate per person monthly.

Elderly people aged 60 years or older living alone without a husband or wife with a certificate of single living according to the provisions of the Civil Status Law are eligible for free health insurance cards.

People with serious illness, those whose capability of performing his/her usual job with 31 percent restriction due to work-related accident, injury or other accident, but are not yet entitled to social insurance benefits or monthly social benefits are issued a free health insurance card.

Orphaned children whose one parent died or abandoned by the other are given free health insurance cards. Children living with grandparents or caregivers who succumbed to diseases are entitled to have free healthcare cards. The city also gives tuition support for preschool children, public high school students, and continuing education which is equal to the tuition fee set by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council.

Particularly, the tuition support level for children studying at private or public educational establishments is equal to the tuition rate of public schools. The support level is 2.5 times the city's social assistance standard for a child under 4 years old monthly. The support level is 1.5 times the social assistance standard for a child aged 4 years or older monthly.

Children whose parents are either serving a prison sentence or are serving a decision to apply administrative measures at compulsory education facilities or compulsory drug detoxification establshments are granted free health insurance cards (except for children under 6 years old).

Children whose father or mother is receiving social benefits according to the government’s Decree No. 20/2021/ND-CP can get a free health insurance card (except for children under 6 years old).

In addition, the city also has a policy to support the issuance of health insurance cards to disadvantaged groups.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Anh Quan