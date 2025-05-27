NB.1.8.1 emerges as dominant Covid-19 variant in Vietnam amid mild resurgence

The NB.1.8.1 variant accounted for the majority of gene sequencing samples taken from hospitalized Covid-19 patients during the third week of May 2025, according to recent data from the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases and OUCRU.

In response to the upward trend in Covid-19 cases, the Ministry of Health, on May 27, released updated information regarding SARS-CoV-2 variants and the genomic sequencing results of several recent patients. As of May 25, the global tally surpassed 777 million confirmed cases and more than 7 million fatalities due to Covid-19. Notably, a spike in hospitalizations has been recorded across several Asian countries—including China, Singapore, and Thailand—though overall the situation in these nations remains under control, with hospital capacity largely stable.

A significant development in early 2025 was the shift in dominant variants worldwide. The LP.8.1 variant overtook XEC as the prevailing strain around mid-March. However, LP.8.1 is now on a downward trajectory as NB.1.8.1—a Variant Under Monitoring (VUM) known for mutations linked to increased transmissibility—gains prominence. By mid-May, NB.1.8.1 accounted for 10.7 percent of all sequenced cases globally.

Despite its growing prevalence, health authorities emphasize that NB.1.8.1 poses no greater threat to public health than other circulating variants. The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that NB.1.8.1 was first identified in early 2025 and has since been detected in 23 countries, including Singapore, the US, Australia, South Korea, Canada, the UK, China, Japan, and Thailand.

In Vietnam, sporadic cases have been reported in 39 provinces and cities since the start of 2025, totaling 641 confirmed infections with no associated deaths. Hanoi leads with 153 cases, followed by Hai Phong (138), Ho Chi Minh City (80), and Quang Ninh (46). While there are no identified clusters, a modest uptick in cases has been observed over the past three weeks.

The National Children’s Hospital in Hanoi has also noted a rise in Covid-19-related admissions in May, primarily involving patients from Hanoi and neighboring provinces. Concurrently, data from the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases and the Oxford University Clinical Research Unit (OUCRU) indicate that NB.1.8.1 was the dominant strain in patient samples sequenced during the third week of May.

In light of these developments, the Ministry of Health reaffirmed that Covid-19 remains endemic globally, with a resurgence in several countries, including within the region. There is currently no evidence suggesting that the new variants are associated with more severe illness, nor has WHO issued any new global warnings.

As Vietnam enters the summer holiday season, increased travel and large gatherings at tourist and recreational sites heighten the risk of transmission. The Ministry does not rule out a possible rise in domestic infections in the coming weeks. However, the likelihood of a spike in severe cases remains low, given current variant profiles.

By Nguyen Quoc – Translated by Thuy Doan