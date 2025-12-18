HCMC strengthens cooperation with Japanese, Chinese localities and businesses

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang received Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki and Chinese Consul General in HCMC Yang Li on December 18.

At the meeting between Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang and Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki (Photo: SGGP)

During the meeting with Ambassador Ito Naoki, both sides expressed satisfaction with the strong and growing cooperation between Vietnam and Japan across multiple sectors.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (R) shakes hands with Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki (Photo: SGGP)

Ambassador Ito emphasized that Japanese enterprises are eager to invest in areas that align with Vietnam’s and HCMC’s priorities, such as innovation, finance, and infrastructure development. He also noted that HCMC’s recent administrative and geographical expansion would open up new opportunities for collaboration.

Expressing appreciation for Japan’s goodwill, Secretary Tran Luu Quang affirmed that HCMC plays a key role in strengthening the friendship between the two countries. He highlighted the vast potential for further cooperation, particularly in major infrastructure projects such as new metro lines, where foreign investment and expertise are crucial. The Secretary expressed hope that Japanese companies would support the city in addressing urban transportation challenges.

The HCMC Secretary expressed confidence that relations between the two nations and between HCMC and Japanese localities will continue to thrive, creating more opportunities for business and investment on both sides.

At the meeting between Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang and Chinese Consul General Yang Li

Later the same day, Secretary Tran Luu Quang met with Chinese Consul General Yang Li. They agreed that the Vietnam–China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership has been consistently strengthened, as reflected in recent reciprocal visits by high-ranking leaders of the two countries.

Praising HCMC’s dynamism and innovation, Consul General Yang Li noted that the city’s expanded administrative boundaries have created greater potential for development and prosperity. He added that Chinese enterprises are keen to invest in areas of mutual strength such as green development, artificial intelligence, semiconductor industries, innovation, and finance which are fields aligning closely with the needs of both Vietnam and HCMC.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang (R) gifts Consul General Yang Li.

Consul General Yang Li also expressed China’s readiness to share its experience in managing large urban areas, particularly in addressing challenges such as flooding.

Acknowledging China’s rapid progress in tackling air pollution, Secretary Tran Luu Quang remarked that this is a valuable lesson for Hanoi and HCMC. He noted that the city will consider enhancing cooperation and exchanges with Chinese experts and research institutes in areas such as green transition and flood prevention.

HCMC also aims to continue fostering relations with Chinese enterprises and localities, thereby contributing to the advancement of the overall partnership between the two countries.

By Minh Chau - Translated by Anh Quan