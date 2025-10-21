Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City Chairman receives new Consul General of Netherlands

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, received Ms. Raissa Marteaux, the newly appointed Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ho Chi Minh City, as she officially began her term, on October 20.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc (R), receives Ms. Raissa Marteaux, the newly appointed Consul General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc, congratulated Ms. Raissa Marteaux on her new appointment. He believed that her tenure would continue to build upon the dynamic and effective cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and the Netherlands, one of Vietnam’s leading European partners across various sectors.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc emphasized that the Netherlands is a country with strengths in water management, climate change adaptation, seaport operations, logistics, and high-tech agriculture, areas that Ho Chi Minh City prioritizes for sustainable development cooperation.

He highlighted the long-standing collaboration between the two sides in combating climate change and ensuring food security. The city’s chairman acknowledged that while this partnership presents many opportunities, it also comes with significant challenges, underscoring the need to elevate cooperation to a new level.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Duoc (R), offers a gift to Ms. Raissa Marteaux. (Photo: SGGP)
Delegates of the two sides attend the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee hoped that, in the coming period, the Consulate General of the Netherlands will continue to serve as a bridge to promote stronger connections and exchanges of expertise between enterprises from both countries in key sectors such as clean energy, semiconductor chips, and seaport operations, areas aligned with the city’s strategic development goals.

Ms. Raissa Marteaux expressed her gratitude for the warm welcome extended by the leadership of Ho Chi Minh City. She reaffirmed that the Netherlands highly values its friendship and cooperation with Vietnam in general and with Ho Chi Minh City in particular. She expressed her desire to closely accompany and support the city’s development across the sectors highlighted by the city's leaders.

By Khanh Hung—Translated by Kim Khanh

