President welcomes new Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam

President To Lam hosted a reception in Hanoi on July 3 for the new Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam, Ito Naoki, who has just begun his tenure.

President To Lam (R) and Japanese Ambassador to Vietnam Ito Naoki (Photo: VNA)

The President underscored the importance of the Vietnam-Japan relationship, particularly in light of the recent upgrade to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and the successful celebration of the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations in 2023.

He expressed his satisfaction with the significant progress achieved in bilateral relations over recent years, with growing closeness marked by frequent exchanges of delegations at all levels. Economic ties remained a major pillar while workforce exchanges and connectivity were also noted to be strengthening.

Recognizing the cultural similarities and economic complementarities between Vietnam and Japan, he expressed Vietnam's desire to collaborate effectively with Japan in implementing the newly-upgraded Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework, which he said would benefit the people of both nations and contribute positively to regional peace, stability and development.

The host encouraged the ambassador to play a key role as a policy advisor and bridge between the two countries. He specifically asked the diplomat to work to concretize the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership framework, focusing on enhancing political trust and strengthening substantive cooperation in economy, trade and investment, especially in infrastructure, labor, human resources training, cultural, locality-to-locality and people-to-people exchanges.

Ambassador Ito highlighted his commitment to deepening the Vietnam-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership toward the next five decades, with a focus on economic collaboration, workforce training, cultural and locality-to-locality cooperation, and tourism.

He pledged to work closely with Vietnamese ministries, agencies and localities to realize agreements and shared visions established by leaders, aiming to foster a more robust and substantive partnership between Vietnam and Japan.

VNA