Preparatory session of 14th National Party Congress opens

The 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam convened its preparatory session on the morning of January 19 at the National Convention Center in Hanoi.

With the motto "Solidarity—Democracy—Discipline—Breakthrough—Development," the theme of the Congress is "Under the glorious flag of the Party, uniting in strength and determination to successfully achieve national development goals by 2030; strategic self-reliance, self-strengthening, and confidence; advancing strongly in the era of the nation’s rise for peace, independence, democracy, prosperity, affluence, civilization, and happiness; steadfastly moving toward socialism."

Attending the session were Politburo members, including Party General Secretary To Lam, State President Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, standing member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Cam Tu, and delegates representing over 5.6 million Party members nationwide.

Party, State, Government, National Assembly and Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) leaders, along with other delegates to the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), paid floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum and offered incense at the Martyrs' Monument on Bac Son Street in Hanoi ahead of the opening of the Congress’s preparatory session.

At the preparatory session, delegates observed a minute of silence in memory of the late General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and members of the 13th Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam who passed away during the tenure of the 13th National Party Congress.

The preparatory session was chaired by National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man.

The congress voted overwhelmingly and unanimously to approve the agenda for the preparatory session, the working regulations of the congress, the overall program of proceedings, and the election regulations for the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

The congress elected a Presidium comprising 16 members of the Politburo, a Secretariat consisting of five members, and a Credentials Verification Committee of 13 members.

The congress then voted unanimously to adopt the report on delegates’ credentials presented by the Credentials Verification Committee. Accordingly, all 1,586 delegates convened for the congress were confirmed as fully eligible to participate.

In the afternoon, delegates studied the congress documents at their respective delegation accommodations.

