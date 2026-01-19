First working day of 14th National Party Congress take places

With the motto "Solidarity - Democracy - Discipline - Breakthrough - Development," the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam is taking place at the National Convention Center in Hanoi from January 19-25, 2026.

With the motto "Solidarity - Democracy - Discipline - Breakthrough - Development," the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam is taking place at the National Convention Center in Hanoi from January 19-25, 2026, with the participation of 1,586 delegates representing over 5.6 million Party members nationwide.

Security personnel are on duty in the main lobby of ​​the National Convention Center. (Photo: VNA)

With the motto "Solidarity - Democracy - Discipline - Breakthrough - Development," the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam is taking place at the National Convention Center in Hanoi from January 19-25, 2026, with the participation of 1,586 delegates representing over 5.6 million Party members nationwide.

​From early morning, the atmosphere inside and outside the National Convention Centre was special. Sharing this atmosphere, a joyful and enthusiastic spirit towards the 14th National Party Congress has spread strongly throughout the country. Cadres, Party members, the people, soldiers of the armed forces, and the Vietnamese community abroad expressed their faith and expectations for this momentous political event of the nation.

Before the start of the first working session, leaders of the Party, State, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, and delegates attending the 14th National Party Congress will lay wreaths and pay respects to President Ho Chi Minh at his Mausoleum. They will also lay wreaths and offer incense at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs, commemorating those who bravely sacrificed their lives for the independence and freedom of the Fatherland.

At the international press conference on the 14th National Party Congress held on January 14, Standing Vice Chairwoman of the Party Central Committee’s Office Nguyen Thi Thu Ha stated that the congress will observe a minute of silence in memory of late Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and other members of the Party Central Committee who passed away during the term of the 13th congress. This is an expression of the congress’s deep affection and gratitude for the great contributions of these comrades during the past term, as well as to the cause of Party building and national development.

The congress will be honoured to welcome former members of the Politburo, the Secretariat, and the Party Central Committee; Vietnamese Heroic Mothers; representatives of intellectuals, artists, religious dignitaries, and outstanding youngpeople from all over the country.

The theme of the Congress is: “Under the glorious flag of the Party, uniting in strength and determination to successfully achieve national development goals by 2030; strategic self-reliance, self-strengthening and confidence, advancing strongly in the era of the nation’s rise, for peace, independence, democracy, prosperity, affluence, civilisation and happiness, steadfastly moving toward socialism.”

The congress will discuss and approve important documents including: the Draft Political Report of the 13th Party Central Committee; the Draft Report reviewing a number of theoretical and practical issues of the socialist-oriented renewal process over the past 40 years in Vietnam; and the Draft Report reviewing 15 years of implementation of the Party Statutes (2011 – 2025), and proposals and orientations for amendments and supplements to the Party Statutes; and the Report reviewing the leadership and guidance of the 13th Party Central Committee.

To date, preparations for the congress have been completed with a spirit of innovation.

Regarding the preparation of documents, the Communist Party of Vietnam has made an important reform step, integrating three reports: the Political Report, the Socio-Economic Report, and the Party Building Report, into a single, unified, and synchronised Political Report.

Notably, for the first time, the document includes an accompanying action programme, clearly defining each project, its progress, and the responsibilities for implementation, ensuring that the Resolution can be implemented immediately after the congress.

The draft document has been sent for public feedback, attracting nearly 14 million comments, affirming a very high level of consensus between the Party's will and the people's aspirations.

The preparation of personnel for the 14th Party Central Committee was carried out by the 13th Party Central Committee and the Personnel Subcommittee in accordance with the Party's regulations, the principle of democratic centralism, and the provisions of the law; in a synchronised, scientific, systematic, rigorous, democratic, objective, and transparent manner, promoting democracy and intellectual capacity; ensuring a harmonious and reasonable balance between standards and structure; between inheritance, stability and innovation, and development; between professional training and practical skills and abilities; and between prestige, work experience and future development prospects.

Logistical preparations have been made thoroughly. Security and safety measures have been implemented decisively and comprehensively. The information and communication work regarding the 14th National Party Congress has been implemented early, with specific and systematic plans, contributing to strengthening the confidence of cadres, Party members, and the people in the congress, creating high unity within the Party and consensus in society.

According to information released on the opening day of the Press Center for the 14th National Party Congress, 597 reporters and technicians from 113 domestic media agencies (compared to 498 domestic reporters at the 13th National Party Congress); and 79 reporters and press assistants from 43 foreign news agencies, overseas Vietnamese reporters, and reporters from political parties and ruling parties (compared to 66 international reporters at the 13th congress) registered to cover the event.

VNA