Troops race against time to search for and recover fallen soldiers' remains

Personnel stationed at Le Thi Rieng Park are making every effort to overcome challenges and working around the clock to accelerate the search and recovery of fallen soldiers' remains.

Major General Nguyen Thanh Trung speaks to the press on August 14. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking to the press on August 14 at the search site inside Le Thi Rieng Park, Major General Nguyen Thanh Trung, who also serves as Standing Deputy Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for the Search, Collection, and Identification of Martyrs’ Remains (Steering Committee 515), made the statement.

He stated that the High Command has directed Team K74 to deploy forces in two continuous alternating shifts. Alongside expanding the third exploration site in Zone A, recovery forces are concurrently operating in Zone B.

This is not only a sacred duty but also a profound act of gratitude from the Party Committee, local authorities, citizens, and the city's armed forces to the nation's elite sons and daughters who made the ultimate sacrifice for national independence and freedom," Maj. Gen. Trung emphasized. Personnel of the Ho Chi Minh City Armed Forces will continue to push through difficulties with firm resolve to fulfill their mission, contributing effectively to the 500-Day Campaign launched by the National Government, Major General Nguyen Thanh Trung emphasized.

Officers and soldiers of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command make every effort to fulfill their duties with determination. (Photo: SGGP)

The continuous shift arrangement aims to utilize every available hour to expedite operations, striving to conclude the search and recovery effort at Le Thi Rieng Park before November 2026.

Beyond Le Thi Rieng Park, Ho Chi Minh City has identified approximately 12 other suspected mass grave locations. Strictly adhering to the directive of the Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the National Steering Committee 515, "Urgent, decisive, cautious, objective, and scientific," the Ho Chi Minh City High Command has tasked Team K74 to carry out its operations with the highest sense of urgency and responsibility, he added.

The Major General also expressed deep appreciation for the solid support provided by local departments, mass organizations, and residents from Ho Chi Minh City and neighboring provinces. Numerous delegations have visited the field site to offer incense to honor the fallen heroes and encourage the recovery teams.

From June 23 through August 13, forces involved in the search and recovery operation at Le Thi Rieng Park unearthed and recovered the remains of 311 fallen soldiers, including 278 individual sets of remains and 33 sets found at eight mass grave sites. They also recovered 179 sets of artifacts associated with the remains.

The recovered remains are currently preserved with full honors at the designated memorial site inside Le Thi Rieng Park.

Major General Nguyen Thanh Trung inspects the search and recovery operation for the remains of fallen soldiers at Le Thi Rieng Park. (Photo: SGGP)

Remains of fallen soldiers recovered at Le Thi Rieng Park (Photo: SGGP)

The artifacts are carefully and systematically preserved. (Photo: SGGP)

Authorities continue to expand the third survey area in Zone A. (Photo: SGGP)

The remains of fallen soldiers are solemnly preserved at the Le Thi Rieng Park Memorial Mortuary. (Photo: SGGP)

By Manh Thang—Translated by Kim Khanh