Art program raises VND55 billion for national borders, seas, islands

More than VND55 billion (US$2.1 million) was raised for the “For National Seas and Islands – For the Fatherland Frontline” fund at an art exchange program held at Hoa Binh Theater in Ho Chi Minh City on August 15.

Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc receives contributions to the “For National Seas and Islands – For the Fatherland Frontline” Fund. (Photo: SGGP)

The event co-organized by the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City, in collaboration with the municipal Television and Radio Station, was attended by Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc; Rear Admiral Do Van Yen, Deputy Political Commissar of the Vietnam People's Navy; former Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Vo Thi Dung; Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City Federation of Labor Bui Thanh Nhan.

Under the theme "From the City Named after Uncle Ho – Sending Deep Devotion to the Nation’s Frontline," the program demonstrated the profound solidarity, responsibility, and affection of Ho Chi Minh City’s Party organization, administration, and citizens toward soldiers and residents in the sacred border and maritime regions of the country. Notably, the program featured a multi-point live broadcast linking multiple locations across the country.

Broadcasting live from Truong Sa Lon Island in Khanh Hoa Province, Lieutenant Colonel Tran Huy Phung, the island's political commissar, shared updates on preparations for the upcoming 2026–2027 school year across the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago. He also highlighted the island's increasing greenery, an environmental transformation made possible by the continuous support from the people of Ho Chi Minh City.

At the same broadcast point, military Captain Le Minh Nhut shared an emotional virtual reunion with his mother, Phan Thi Phuong, located in Cu Chi, Ho Chi Minh City, and his wife, Nguyen Thi Oanh, broadcasting from Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa Province.

A singing performance at the program (Photo: SGGP)

Addressing the event, Ms. Truong Thi Bich Hanh, Permanent Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City and Chairwoman of the “For National Seas and Islands—For the Fatherland Frontline” Fund, emphasized the initiative's widespread backing. Since its inception, the fund has garnered strong support from various organizations, businesses, religious institutions, and citizens from all walks of life, she said.

Annually, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City coordinates delegations to visit and encourage officials, soldiers, and residents stationed in the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago, the southwestern waters, and the DK1 offshore platforms.

At the event, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City and the Management Council of the For National Seas and Islands—For the Fatherland Frontline” Fund received over VND55 billion (US$2.1 million) in contributions from government agencies, organizations, enterprises, religious institutions, overseas Vietnamese, and residents. Among the donors, the staff of Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper contributed more than VND116 million (US$4,437).

On this occasion, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City presented Certificates of Merit from the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee to 128 collectives and 68 individuals. The awards recognized outstanding achievements in natural disaster prevention, mitigation, and relief efforts in 2025, as well as exceptional service in organizing delegation visits to soldiers and residents in the Truong Sa (Spratly) Archipelago, the southwestern waters, and the DK1 offshore platforms in 2025 and 2026.

By Tieu Tan – Translated by Kim Khanh