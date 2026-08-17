80th Indian Independence Day marked in Ho Chi Minh City

On August 17, the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organizations and the Vietnam-India Friendship Association of Ho Chi Minh City (VIFA) held a gathering to mark the 80th anniversary of India’s Independence Day.

Delegates perform the traditional Indian lamp-lighting ceremony. (Photo: QDND)

Speaking at the gathering, VIFA Chairman Huynh Thanh Lap said India has been a traditional and steadfast friend of Vietnam. Bilateral relations have continued to grow since the two countries established diplomatic ties in 1972, established their Strategic Partnership in 2007, and elevated it to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2016.

In 2026, Vietnam and India are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, ushering in a new phase of development. The two countries have set a target of raising bilateral trade turnover to US$25 billion by 2030. Ho Chi Minh City and Mumbai established friendship and cooperation ties in May 2026, with the two cities expected to strengthen connectivity in finance, technology, innovation, and people-to-people exchanges.

Speaking at the event, Consul General of India in Ho Chi Minh City Vipra Pandey said Vietnam-India relations have developed comprehensively across various fields. The two countries have numerous opportunities to work together toward their respective goals of becoming developed nations, with India targeting 2047 and Vietnam 2045.

Consul General Vipra Pandey also expressed his hope for continued efforts to strengthen ties between Ho Chi Minh City and Indian localities, including Mumbai, through concrete connections among people, businesses, and social organizations.

By Thuy Vu—Translated by Kim Khanh