Ho Chi Minh City proposes full health insurance coverage for seniors aged 60–64

Ho Chi Minh City has proposed expanding local budget support to fully cover health insurance for residents aged 60 to under 65, following the successful implementation of free health insurance policies for seniors aged 65 to under 75 and students.

Residents of Trung My Tay Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, receive free health insurance cards according to Resolution 56/2025/NQ-HĐND of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council. Photo: Mai Chi

Old age becomes easier as financial burdens are significantly reduced

Following an evaluation of Resolution 56/2025/NQ-HDND issued by the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee recently submitted a proposal to amend and supplement the resolution. The proposal aims to expand eligibility to provide 100 percent health insurance premium coverage for residents aged 60 to under 65 who are not currently covered or subsidized by the State budget. If approved, 195,918 permanent residents in this age bracket will receive free health insurance cards.

According to Ho Chi Minh City Social Insurance, 276,208 residents aged 65 to under 75 in the city received free health insurance cards under Resolution 56/2025/NQ-HDND as of May 31. During the first five months of 2026, this group recorded 1.47 million medical visits, with total treatment costs paid by the Health Insurance Fund exceeding VND1,083 billion (approximately US$42.5 million).

The results demonstrate the practical effectiveness of the policy, helping elderly residents access timely healthcare and reducing the financial burden of medical treatments for themselves and their families, particularly those working in the informal sector, earning unstable incomes, or living in difficult circumstances.

Resident Nguyen Thi Na, 71, living in Trung My Tay Ward, was among the first individuals to receive a free health insurance card under Resolution 56/2025/NQ-HDND in early December 2025. Widowed early in life, she worked various jobs to raise three children, during which she was once provided free health insurance as a member of a poor household. Once her children grew up and she no longer qualified for free coverage, Na saved money to purchase household health insurance.

Recently, she suffered a traffic accident that crushed her left lower leg bone, requiring prolonged medical treatment. "Thanks to health insurance, my financial burden was relieved; otherwise, I wouldn't have known how to cover the costs," Na shared.

For dweller Tran Thi Hong Hoa, 66, also living in Trung My Tay Ward, spending more than VND2.3 million per year on household health insurance for her and her husband was a significant expense, as her part-time janitorial job earned her just over VND2 million per month.

Thanks to support policies from the Central Government and Ho Chi Minh City, Hoa and her husband are now eligible for free health insurance cards. Additionally, her husband has received a monthly social pension support of VND650,000 since July 1, 2025, easing their financial worries in old age.

The city implements proactive measures to adapt to an aging population

Currently, not only those aged 65 to under 75, but also younger seniors face difficulties participating in health insurance. A survey conducted by Ho Chi Minh City Social Insurance among 2,630 individuals aged 60 to under 65 showed that the majority had retired without a stable income stream, relying mainly on personal savings and family support.

Among them, 1,594 respondents (accounting for 60.6 percent) reported difficulty paying for health insurance on their own and expressed a need for State assistance. "Although this group is not yet eligible for monthly pensions or social benefits, they have begun facing health and financial pressures that affect their ability to maintain continuous health insurance coverage," noted Nguyen Quoc Thanh, Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Social Insurance.

As an advisory body, Ho Chi Minh City Social Insurance stated that expanding the 100 percent health insurance subsidy to residents aged 60 to under 65 has full legal and practical grounds. The proposal aligns with Party and State guidelines on adapting to an aging population, as well as caring for and promoting the role of the elderly. It also reflects the trend among major urban areas to increase social security investments, care for senior citizens' health, and expand health insurance coverage.

Beyond Ho Chi Minh City, several other localities have proposed and implemented similar humane policies. Since July 1, Hanoi City has provided 100 percent health insurance coverage for all residents aged 60 to under 75 who are not enrolled in mandatory health insurance and do not hold a health insurance card. In Hai Phong City, starting January 1, residents aged 60 to 74 without pensions or monthly social assistance receive 100 percent health insurance subsidies.

Recently, in Decision 1468/QD-TTg assigning health insurance coverage targets for the 2026–2030 period, the Prime Minister requested the People's Committees of provinces and cities to raise nationwide health insurance coverage from 95.98 percent in 2026 to 100 percent by 2030. For Ho Chi Minh City specifically, the assigned coverage target for 2026 is 96 percent, increasing by 1 percent annually until reaching 100 percent in 2030.

By Mai Chi- Translated by Anh Quan