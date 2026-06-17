HCMC officials review search for martyrs' remains at Le Thi Rieng Park

Ho Chi Minh City authorities are intensifying efforts to verify and locate a suspected mass grave of fallen soldiers from the 1968 Tet Offensive at Le Thi Rieng Park in Hoa Hung Ward.

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong inspects the search operation and encourages personnel involved in efforts to identify the location of martyrs' remains at Le Thi Rieng Park in Hoa Hung Ward, HCMC.

Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Alternate Member of the Party Central Committee, Member of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee, and Head of the city's Steering Committee 515, inspected the search operation and encouraged personnel engaged in the mission on the morning of June 17.

Joining the delegation were Major General Nguyen Thanh Trung, Political Commissar of the HCMC High Command and Deputy Head of Steering Committee 515, along with Mr. Nguyen Viet Long, Deputy Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Mass Mobilization.

Officials received updates on survey activities being conducted at three locations within Le Thi Rieng Park, where evidence suggests the possible presence of a collective burial site for soldiers who died during the General Offensive and Uprising of Tet Mau Than 1968.

Engineering troops from the HCMC High Command and specialists from the General Department of Logistics and Technical Services of the Ministry of National Defense are working alongside experts from the University of Science under Vietnam National University-HCMC. The operation includes field surveys, unexploded ordnance clearance, coordinate verification, and data collection at locations identified as potential mass-grave sites.

The survey, taking place from June 15 to 18 across an area of approximately 2,500 square meters, employs multiple investigative techniques, including ground-penetrating radar and electrical resistivity imaging. The technologies are being used to detect underground anomalies and provide a scientific basis for subsequent excavation and recovery efforts.

The operation follows a recent workshop jointly organized by the National Steering Committee 515 and the HCMC People's Committee to verify information related to martyrs and war graves in the former Chi Hoa-Cho Quan Cemetery area, now Le Thi Rieng Park. During the event, researchers examined historical documents, maps, aerial photographs, archival images, and witness testimonies, gradually narrowing down the location of a suspected mass grave.

The ongoing survey marks the next phase in the verification process and is intended to establish the scientific, legal, and practical foundations necessary for the future excavation, recovery, and identification of martyrs' remains.

By Thu Hoai – Translated by Thuy Doan