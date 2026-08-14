Ho Chi Minh City, Malaysia seek to strengthen people-to-people exchanges

Ho Chi Minh City and Malaysia seek to strengthen people-to-people exchanges, with a focus on youth cooperation and international volunteer activities, contributing to greater mutual understanding, solidarity and friendship between the two countries.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha (R) receives Datuk Mohamad Azhan Bin Md. Amir, Deputy Secretary-General of Malaysia’s Ministry of National Unity and Chairman of the Student Volunteers Foundation (YSS). (Photo: SGGP)

On August 14, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha received Datuk Mohamad Azhan Bin Md. Amir, Deputy Secretary-General of Malaysia’s Ministry of National Unity and Chairman of the Student Volunteers Foundation (YSS), who was visiting and working in the city.

At the meeting, Standing Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Loc Ha highly appreciated the Ministry of National Unity of Malaysia for its attention, support and facilitation of international youth exchange and volunteer activities, which have helped foster cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Malaysian partners, particularly in youth affairs, international volunteering and people-to-people exchanges.

The HCMC Standing Vice Chairman affirmed that the southern metropolis consistently attaches importance to strengthening friendship and cooperation with localities, organizations and partners from Malaysia. Youth, he noted, are an important force in promoting mutual understanding, solidarity and friendship between the peoples of Vietnam and Malaysia.

Over the years, youth exchanges and cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Malaysia have been continuously expanded, with their content and formats actively diversified, yielding many practical results.

Ho Chi Minh City hopes to continue receiving the support and cooperation of Malaysia’s Ministry of National Unity in international volunteer activities.

For his part, Mr. Datuk Mohamad Azhan Bin Md. Amir thanked the city’s leaders and people for their warm welcome. He expressed agreement with the city leaders’ views on strengthening multifaceted cooperation, particularly in youth exchanges and cooperation.

He also expressed his wish to share experience in organizing social programs, thereby creating more opportunities for exchanges and cooperation among young people of the two countries.

By Viet Le – Translated by Kim Khanh