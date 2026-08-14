Ho Chi Minh City continues arranging officials in communes based on capacity

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee is continuing to streamline and reorganize local officials at all communes and wards to match individual capabilities and strengths, ensuring optimal operational efficiency across the new apparatus.

On the afternoon of August 13, a survey delegation from the HCMC Party Committee, led by Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet, held a working session with the Thu Dau Mot Ward Party Committee regarding the development of Party organizations and socio-political organizations in the area.

Van Thi Bach Tuyet, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee (Photo: Viet Dung)

Since the beginning of 2026, the Thu Dau Mot Ward Party Committee has admitted 66 of 125 new Party members, achieving 52.8 percent of its assigned annual target. The ward Party committee has organized the dissemination and implementation of Project No. 01-DA/TU by the Standing Committee of the City Party Committee on continuing to strengthen the development of Party organizations and socio-political organizations in non-state enterprises and non-public public service units across the city for the 2026-2030 period.

Currently, the ward Party organization includes 20 Party organizations within enterprises, comprising 5 Party committees and 15 Party cells, with approximately 605 Party members.

According to Nguyen Thu Cuc, Secretary of the Thu Dau Mot Ward Party Committee, the recruitment of Party members has been carried out in strict compliance with proper procedures, processes, and principles, with a focus on seeking potential candidates for Party membership among students, workers, and laborers. However, seeking potential candidates for Party membership within neighborhood Party cells and non-state enterprises remains challenging due to labor and demographic fluctuations, while a segment of the public lacks sufficient time to participate in activities and training courses.

Members of the survey delegation from the HCMC Party Committee and members of the Thu Dau Mot Ward Party Committee take a commemorative photo. (Photo: Viet Dung)

In her concluding remarks, Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet acknowledged the achievements in Party member development made by the Thu Dau Mot Ward Party Committee, particularly among students, teachers, and enterprises. She requested that the locality continue to focus on seeking potential candidates for Party membership and developing Party members, especially within non-state enterprises, while offering flexible scheduling for Party cell meetings to enable members working in specialized industries to fully participate.

Regarding organizational streamlining and apparatus restructuring, Van Thi Bach Tuyet requested that the locality complete the project to reorganize the school system before August 20. The restructuring process must be conducted with extreme caution and rigor to build high consensus and prevent any complaints from arising.

In particular, personnel work must be transparent, meet proper standards, and select individuals with high prestige, competence, and experience to assume principal positions. Additionally, the locality was advised to focus effectively on transferring mass mobilization work to the Vietnam Fatherland Front and socio-political organizations following conclusions from the Central Government.

Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet stated that the HCMC Party Committee is continuing to review and arrange officials based on capability and strengths to enhance the operational efficiency of the apparatus. Localities are authorized to proactively rearrange personnel or petition the HCMC Party Committee to consider replacing officials who fail to meet requirements or lack suitability in expertise and strengths.

Ho Chi Minh City will accelerate workforce restructuring, striving for units to operate efficiently and meet task requirements by the end of the year, Deputy Secretary Van Thi Bach Tuyet emphasized.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan