Ho Chi Minh City aligns youth volunteer work with city development

The city is urging youth organizations to make volunteer activities more responsive to its development needs while improving their quality and effectiveness.

On the evening of August 16, the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Youth Federation and the Ho Chi Minh City chapter of the Vietnam Students’ Association, held a ceremony to review the city’s 2026 summer volunteer programs and campaigns.

Mr. Le Quoc Phong, member of the Party Central Committee and Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee (4th, L) presents flowers to congratulate the Steering Committee of the 2026 summer volunteer programs and campaigns. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

Speaking at the ceremony, Ho Thi Anh Tuyet, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, said that the 2026 summer volunteer movement remained a source of pride for the city’s young people. Nearly 400,000 volunteers directly participated in the campaigns, with more than 535,000 volunteer participations recorded, creating a vibrant and widespread movement.

Volunteers worked across wards, communes and special administrative zones in Ho Chi Minh City, as well as at volunteer sites in 12 other provinces and cities and in neighboring Laos.

Volunteers see science and technology products

For the first time this year, the city launched “Digital Summer” volunteer teams to help residents access online public services and improve their digital skills, marking a new and innovative step in the city’s volunteer movement.

Speaking at the ceremony, Le Quoc Phong, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, praised the outstanding achievements of the city’s youth volunteer movement.

He noted that the movement has always started from concrete issues in daily life, people’s needs and practical challenges at the grassroots level.

He urged youth organizations to make volunteer activities more closely aligned with the city’s development goals and practical needs, while improving their overall quality and impact.

Volunteer programs and campaigns should continue serving as practical learning environments where young people can receive education, training and opportunities for personal growth. At the same time, organizers should continue innovating the content and methods of volunteer activities and leverage young people’s professional knowledge and technological expertise to help address grassroots challenges.

The Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee stressed that the city’s new development context is placing increasingly high expectations on young people, youth union work and youth movements.

He expressed confidence that Ho Chi Minh City youth will build on the traditions of past generations and the achievements of the 2026 summer volunteer campaigns to make greater contributions to the city.

He called for volunteers to continue being present in difficult places and on challenging assignments, as well as in areas and fields that need the energy, knowledge and sense of responsibility of young people. In doing so, young people can learn, train and contribute through their own abilities, helping build Ho Chi Minh City into an increasingly civilized, modern and compassionate city.

On the occasion, numerous collectives and individuals with outstanding achievements in the 2026 summer volunteer programs and campaigns received Certificates of Merit from the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Youth Federation, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Students’ Association and the Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee.

Earlier that morning, the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, the city’s Vietnam Youth Federation chapter and Vietnam Students’ Association chapter organized a Volunteer Day featuring a range of activities, including an exhibition highlighting the 2026 summer volunteer campaign, a gathering with the volunteers, skills experience stations and a flashmob festival.

By Cam Tuyet, Cam Nuong- Translated by Huyen Huong