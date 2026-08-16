Volunteers’ Day highlights youth spirit, community impact

The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, the municipal Vietnam Youth Federation and the Vietnam National Union of Students in HCMC, co-hosted the annual Volunteers’ Day on August 16, celebrating youth contributions and community service across the city.

The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, in coordination with the municipal Vietnam Youth Federation and the Vietnam National Union of Students in HCMC, hosted the annual Volunteers’ Day on August 16, celebrating youth contributions and community service across the city.

Deputy head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Thi Tuyet Minh, attended the program.

The event took place at Dam Sen Cultural Park in Binh Thoi Ward, gathering volunteer groups to connect, share experiences, and reflect on the achievements of this year's summer campaigns.

Key activities included an exhibition showcasing milestones from the 2026 summer volunteer drive, interactive workshops, a flashmob dance competition, and a special session honoring local host families who supported student volunteers.

Delegates and youth volunteers attend the festival. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union and President of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Youth Federation, Le Tuan Anh, highlighted major initiatives that marked this summer’s outreach, including Hoa Phuong Do (Red flamboyant), Tiep Suc Mua Thi (assistance for candidates in the national high school graduation examination), Ky Nghi Hong (Pink Vacation), Hanh Quan Xanh (young soldiers join social voluntary works), and Gia Su Ao Xanh (young students provide free classes for children who are living in difficult conditions).

These programs share a common goal: mobilizing young people's energy, knowledge, professional expertise, and compassion to serve the community and contribute to building a civilized, modern, and compassionate city with a high quality of life.

Every volunteer serves as a catalyst for inspiring positive and meaningful living. The values cultivated this summer will continue to create a lasting impact on our community, he emphasized.

Youth volunteers attend the festival. (Photo: SGGP)

Youth volunteers attend the festival. (Photo: SGGP)

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By Cam Tuyet—Translated by Kim Khanh