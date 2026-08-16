Multimedia

Video

Volunteers’ Day highlights youth spirit, community impact

SGGPO

The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, the municipal Vietnam Youth Federation and the Vietnam National Union of Students in HCMC, co-hosted the annual Volunteers’ Day on August 16, celebrating youth contributions and community service across the city.

The Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union, in coordination with the municipal Vietnam Youth Federation and the Vietnam National Union of Students in HCMC, hosted the annual Volunteers’ Day on August 16, celebrating youth contributions and community service across the city.

Deputy head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Thi Tuyet Minh, attended the program.

The event took place at Dam Sen Cultural Park in Binh Thoi Ward, gathering volunteer groups to connect, share experiences, and reflect on the achievements of this year's summer campaigns.

Key activities included an exhibition showcasing milestones from the 2026 summer volunteer drive, interactive workshops, a flashmob dance competition, and a special session honoring local host families who supported student volunteers.

img-0190-8430-7386.jpg
Delegates and youth volunteers attend the festival. (Photo: SGGP)

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union and President of the Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Youth Federation, Le Tuan Anh, highlighted major initiatives that marked this summer’s outreach, including Hoa Phuong Do (Red flamboyant), Tiep Suc Mua Thi (assistance for candidates in the national high school graduation examination), Ky Nghi Hong (Pink Vacation), Hanh Quan Xanh (young soldiers join social voluntary works), and Gia Su Ao Xanh (young students provide free classes for children who are living in difficult conditions).

These programs share a common goal: mobilizing young people's energy, knowledge, professional expertise, and compassion to serve the community and contribute to building a civilized, modern, and compassionate city with a high quality of life.

Every volunteer serves as a catalyst for inspiring positive and meaningful living. The values cultivated this summer will continue to create a lasting impact on our community, he emphasized.

img-0037-8714-9905.jpg
Youth volunteers attend the festival. (Photo: SGGP)
img-0304-4024-1756.jpg
Youth volunteers attend the festival. (Photo: SGGP)
Related News
By Cam Tuyet—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Hoa Phuong Do (Red flamboyant) Tiep Suc Mua Thi (assistance for candidates in the national high school graduation examination) Ky Nghi Hong (Pink Vacation) Hanh Quan Xanh (young soldiers join social voluntary works) Gia Su Ao Xanh (young students provide free classes for children who are living in difficult conditions) Volunteers’ Day Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union Ho Chi Minh City Vietnam Youth Federation

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Pham Thi Van Anh, Duong Van Quang, Nguyen Duc Hien, Nguyen Khac Cuong, Tran Gia Bao

Senior Managing Editors: Ngo Quang Truong, Nguyen Chien Dung, Nguyen Phuoc Binh

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn