Ho Chi Minh City, Cambodia seek stronger cooperation in various fields

On August 17, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc received Luon Bunvadh, the newly appointed Consul General of Cambodia in the city.

On August 17, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (R) receives Luon Bunvadh, the newly appointed Consul General of Cambodia in the city. (Photo: SGGP)

At the meeting, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc expressed his delight at the continued positive development of the traditional friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Cambodia and hoped that bilateral ties would become deeper and more substantive in the time ahead.

According to the Ho Chi Minh City leader, as members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), stronger Vietnam-Cambodia cooperation will contribute to maintaining peace, stability, and prosperity in the region amid ongoing global uncertainties.

He highly valued the fact that many businesses from the two countries have invested in each other’s markets, contributing to economic cooperation and strengthening Vietnam-Cambodia relations in general and Ho Chi Minh City-Cambodia ties in particular. Alongside economic cooperation, the two sides are also keen to further promote collaboration in healthcare and education and training.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (R) and Mr. Luon Bunvadh, the newly appointed Consul General of Cambodia in the city (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc affirmed that the municipal Party Committee and administration always regard Cambodia as a friend and an important partner. Ho Chi Minh City authorities will continue to create favorable conditions for Cambodian people and businesses to live, work, invest, and operate in the city.

He expressed his hope that the Consulate General of Cambodia in Ho Chi Minh City would pay greater attention to people-to-people exchanges and tourism cooperation, thereby further strengthening ties and mutual understanding between the peoples of the two countries.

According to the newly appointed Consul General of Cambodia, Luon Bunvadh, to work toward the target set by the two countries’ senior leaders of raising bilateral trade turnover to US$20 billion by 2030, the Consulate General of Cambodia in Ho Chi Minh City will step up trade promotion between Cambodia and Ho Chi Minh City and facilitate meetings between businesses from both sides to explore cooperation and investment opportunities.

Delegates attend the receiving ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Consul General Luon Bunvadh thanked the Ho Chi Minh City administration for its attention and support in providing healthcare services to Cambodian people, as well as to Cambodian leaders.

The Cambodian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City emphasized that 2027 will be a particularly significant year in Cambodia-Vietnam relations, as the two countries will celebrate the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Luon Bunvadh said he would coordinate with the relevant agencies of both sides to effectively organize activities marking this important occasion.

By Minh Chau – Translated by Kim Khanh