Public consulted on alignment of Metro Line 1

Residents in Dong Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, have been consulted on the alignment of the extended Metro Line 1, as authorities prepare for site clearance and other procedures to facilitate construction of the project.

Proposed alignment map of the Binh Duong New City–Suoi Tien urban railway. (Photo: Consultant unit)

On August 15, the Dong Hoa Ward People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, in coordination with relevant agencies, held a consultation to gather residents’ opinions on the alignment and planned structures, while initiating procedures for site clearance for the Binh Duong New City–Suoi Tien urban railway (Metro Line 1) running through the ward.

According to the pre-feasibility study report, the Metro Line 1 section passing through Dong Hoa Ward is 3.71 km long and is expected to include three elevated stations S15, S16 and S17), and a train depot covering approximately 10 hectares.

The section from S15 to S16 will run along My Phuoc–Tan Van Road, cross the Trang Bom–Hoa Hung national railway and then connect with the existing Suoi Tien Station.

Proposed station layout in Dong Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: Consultant unit)

The project aims to connect central Ho Chi Minh City with the northern part of the city, central Dong Nai City and Long Thanh International Airport.

Vice Chairman of the Dong Hoa Ward People’s Committee, Nguyen Van Yem, said that after receiving residents’ feedback, the ward would closely coordinate with the Ho Chi Minh City Management Authority for Urban Railways to demarcate the project site, conduct surveys and inventories, verify land origins, and carry out compensation, support and resettlement procedures in accordance with regulations to facilitate project implementation.

By Xuan Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh