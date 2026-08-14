Ho Chi Minh City

Ho Chi Minh City's three wholesale markets tasked with ensuring food safety

SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City’s three major wholesale markets must strengthen food safety controls, ensure traceability and improve environmental conditions, the municipal People’s Council requested.

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Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vice Chairman Huynh Thanh Nhan inspects food safety conditions at Thu Duc Agricultural Wholesale Market. Photo:SGGP/ Quang Huy

On August 13, a supervisory delegation led by Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vice Chairman Huynh Thanh Nhan inspected food safety management at the Thu Duc Agricultural Wholesale Market and reviewed operations at the Hoc Mon and Binh Dien wholesale markets.

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The delegation inspects food safety conditions at Thu Duc Agricultural Wholesale Market. Photo:SGGP/ Quang Huy

The Thu Duc Agricultural Wholesale Market covers more than 216,000 square meters and has 1,289 trading points. In the first half of 2026, it received more than 433,000 tons of goods, averaging 2,395 tons a day. All traders had signed commitments to comply with food safety regulations.

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Thu Duc Agricultural Wholesale Market Photo:SGGP/ Quang Huy

The Binh Dien Wholesale Market receives about 1,775 tons of goods daily and has achieved 100 percent traceability for pork. Meanwhile, the Hoc Mon Wholesale Market has 350 main stalls and receives about 2,020 tons of goods a day.

The markets inspected hundreds of food samples in the first half of 2026 and detected no violations. However, officials noted shortcomings in traceability, source-level inspections, waste management and drainage.

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Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Vice Chairman Huynh Thanh Nhan delivers concluding remarks at the inspection. Photo:SGGP/ Quang Huy

Mr. Huynh Thanh Nhan called for stricter inspections of goods entering the markets, with the goal of ensuring 100 percent traceability. Regular and surprise sampling should also be strengthened for high-risk products.

Local authorities were asked to clear unauthorized markets and businesses occupying roads and sidewalks around wholesale markets.

Food safety is a matter of vital importance, directly affecting people’s health. Therefore, the three wholesale markets must serve as the city’s ‘food safety belt’, he stressed.

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By Quang Huy — Translated by Huyen Huong

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food safety wholesale markets food traceability Thu Duc Agricultural Wholesale Market Binh Dien Wholesale Market Hoc Mon Wholesale Market Ho Chi Minh City

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