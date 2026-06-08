Officials pay tribute to fallen heroes at Le Thi Rieng Park

Senior government and military officials offered flowers and incense in remembrance of former Party General Secretary Tran Phu and fallen heroes at Le Thi Rieng Park in Ho Chi Minh City on the morning of June 8.

The incense-offering ceremony took place ahead of a conference focused on verifying information related to martyrs and their burial sites in the Chi Hoa–Cho Quan Cemetery area.

Deputy Prime Minister Pham Thi Thanh Tra offers incense in tribute to fallen heroes and martyrs. Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung

Attending the ceremony were Pham Thi Thanh Tra, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the National Steering Committee for the Search, Recovery and Identification of Martyrs’ Remains (Steering Committee 515); Nguyen Van Gau, Deputy Minister of National Defence and Deputy Head of Steering Committee 515; Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City; Tran Vinh Ngoc, Political Commissar of Military Region 7, along with representatives from ministries, central agencies, Military Region 7 and the Vietnam Association for Supporting Martyrs’ Families.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City at the flower-offering ceremony (Photo: SGGP/ Viet Dung)

In a solemn atmosphere, delegates laid flowers, offered incense and observed a moment of silence to honor the memory of Party General Secretary Tran Phu and the heroic martyrs who fought and sacrificed their lives for national liberation and independence.

The ceremony was held at Le Thi Rieng Park, a site that many historical documents and eyewitness accounts suggest may contain a mass grave of soldiers and martyrs who fell during the Tet Offensive in 1968.

The event reflected Vietnam’s tradition of honoring those who served and sacrificed for the nation while reaffirming the commitment of relevant authorities to continue collecting and verifying information in support of efforts to locate, recover and identify martyrs’ remains.

Immediately following the memorial ceremony, a seminar was convened to verify and assess information concerning martyrs and burial sites in the Chi Hoa–Cho Quan Cemetery area. The event aimed to gather and cross-reference historical records, eyewitness testimony and domestic and international sources of information, providing a scientific and legal foundation for future surveys, searches and recovery operations.

>>>Below are some photos from the ceremony.

By Manh Thang, Thu Hoai and Cam Nuong – Translated by Huyen Huong