Brand new schools, upgraded classrooms welcome students for upcoming term

Ho Chi Minh City has successfully launched the new academic year by unveiling modern schools, accelerating classroom construction, and implementing flexible opening schedules to enhance the overall educational experience.

Students of Binh Chuan 3 Primary School in Thuan Giao Ward are joyfully attending the school’s inauguration day (Photo: SGGP)

Right on the threshold of the new academic year, numerous school construction projects in HCMC have been inaugurated and officially put into operation in the 2026-2027 term for educational enhancements. One prominent example is the newly built Vo Nguyen Giap High School in Phu My Ward, which was recently inaugurated on August 10.

For Bui Thi Truc Lan, a 10th grader in class 10A1 at Vo Nguyen Giap High School, the new facility is a massive relief. If this school hadn’t been established, she explained, she would have had to commute to another high school roughly 10 kilometers away from her home. Now that this spacious new campus is operational, she can study much closer to home, meaning her parents don’t have to constantly drop her off and pick her up, and she ultimately has more free time to pursue extracurricular hobbies after class.

Over in Thuan Giao Ward, Binh Chuan 3 Primary School has just opened its doors after undergoing extensive renovations and new construction. For the school’s principal, Ho Van Dung, the upgraded facilities allow for vastly expanded services.

“During the 2026-2027 school year, we’ll organize full-day schooling and offer semi-boarding options for 100 percent of students who need it, which helps parents drastically reduce the stress of mid-day school runs,” he noted. On top of the core curriculum, the school will roll out several extracurricular programs thoughtfully tailored to the practical conditions and demands of local parents.

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According to HCMC Department of Education and Training Deputy Director Nguyen Bao Quoc, to properly gear up for the new academic year, HCMC launched a campaign titled “150 days and nights to complete 1,000 classrooms for the 2026-2027 school year.” It’s reported that by mid-August, 24 out of 53 projects were fully completed and put into use, successfully delivering 364 brand new classrooms.

The city is currently focusing heavily on accelerating the progress of the remaining 29 projects, vigorously striving to wrap them up before September 5.

Furthermore, the city’s budget allocated over VND274 billion ($10.5 million) specifically for repairing and upgrading physical facilities, purchasing new equipment, and supplementing operational conditions for newly established schools.

Based on the 2026-2027 academic timeline for preschool, general, and continuing education promulgated by the HCMC People’s Committee, students across most grades will return to school on August 24, while those in entry-level grades (1, 6, and 10) and graduating classes (5, 9, and 12) will resume earliest on August 17.

However, practical observations from various schools indicate that the exact back-to-school schedule heavily depends on each institution's facility preparations and localized teaching plans.

For instance, within Binh Thanh Ward, Nguyen Dinh Chieu Primary School announced its back-to-school schedule for 1st graders as August 21; 2nd and 3rd graders on August 25; and 4th and 5th graders on August 27. Meanwhile, Bach Dang Primary School, also in Binh Thanh Ward, is gathering its 1st graders earlier on August 17, with the remaining grades starting on August 24.

Similarly, at the secondary level, Ton That Tung Junior High School in Tan Son Nhi Ward notified that 9th graders will return on August 24, while 6th graders will start a bit later on August 25. Within that same ward, Dang Tran Con Middle School is bringing students back a week earlier, with 6th graders arriving on August 18 and 9th graders on August 21.

Aiming to cultivate a joyful atmosphere for students on their very first day, Principal Duong Tran Binh of Chi Lang Primary School in Thong Tay Hoi Ward explained that kids don’t even need to bring their textbooks or learning supplies just yet.

Homeroom teachers will simply hand out reminder slips detailing exactly what to prepare for the upcoming days, gently helping students familiarize themselves with their new learning environment, connect with teachers and peers, and build a safe, friendly vibe. If parents haven’t managed to get uniforms ready in time, students can freely wear casual clothing, provided it’s polite and appropriate for a school setting.

Taking a slightly different approach, Vo Van Hat Primary School in Phuoc Long Ward is welcoming its 1st graders on August 19. During the first week of classes, parents of 1st graders are fully permitted to walk their children right into the classroom. Having parents by their side during these crucial early days effectively helps the 1st-grade rookies feel secure, significantly alleviating their initial bewilderment and anxiety. From the second week onward, specifically starting August 24, parents will only drop their kids off at designated areas and won’t enter the classrooms.

10th graders at Thoai Ngoc Hau High School, one of the brand new institutions commencing operations in the 2026-2027 academic year, are enthusiastically participating in a start-of-year activity (Photo: SGGP)

For the older cohorts, after an initial week of getting to know their homeroom teachers and new classmates, Truong Chinh High School in Dong Hung Thuan Ward is proactively organizing experiential and vocational guidance activities for all 10th graders on August 26 and 27. At the end of the day, this move is deliberately designed to foster a lively atmosphere, bolster social connections, and enrich the overall learning experience for the teens.

For Vice Chairman Nguyen Manh Cuong of the HCMC People’s Committee, local city leadership isn’t backing down. “Although practical conditions present hardships, completing school construction projects right on schedule significantly expands the classroom fund,” he noted, adding this demonstrates the sheer determination of various departments to successfully execute core tasks. Moving forward, the city will relentlessly prioritize developing its educational network and elevating facility quality. Authorities will also promote digital transformation for a genuinely modern, friendly, and highly safe learning environment.

By Thu Tam, Khanh Chi – Translated by Thanh Tam