Ho Chi Minh City launches search for war martyrs’ remains in Thuong Tan Commune

On August 17, the Ho Chi Minh City Steering Committee for the Search, Recovery, and Identification of War Martyrs’ Remains launched a search and recovery operation in Lac An 3 Hamlet, Thuong Tan Commune, in the city.

The search and recovery site for the remains of fallen soldiers is located in An Lac 3 Hamlet. (Photo: SGGP)

The event was attended by Major General Tran Duc Thang, Deputy Director of the Department of Political Affairs of Military Region 7; Colonel Nguyen Dinh Chuan, Deputy Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command and Deputy Head of the municipal Steering Committee for the Search, Recovery and Identification of War Martyrs’ Remains; People’s Armed Forces Hero Lieutenant General Le Thai Be, former Political Commissar of the Army Officer Candidate School No. 2; as well as leaders of Thuong Tan Commune and forces directly involved in the operation.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Colonel Nguyen Dinh Chuan emphasized that the search, recovery, and identification of martyrs’ remains is a major policy of the Party and State, reflecting the Vietnamese tradition of “when drinking water, remember its source” and “gratitude and repaying those who have rendered services to the nation.” It is also the responsibility of the entire political system, as well as agencies, sectors, units, and localities at all levels.

Colonel Nguyen Dinh Chuan speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

Mine and unexploded ordnance clearance work (Photo: SGGP)

Colonel Nguyen Dinh Chuan called on all forces involved in the operation to demonstrate the highest sense of responsibility, strictly comply with regulations and ensure safety throughout the process; proactively overcome difficulties posed by terrain, weather and living conditions; and conduct the search in a scientific, careful, meticulous and accurate manner, leaving no area or valuable information unchecked.

During the search, the forces were asked to coordinate and regularly exchange information closely; fully record and document findings and prepare maps showing the locations; and ensure that remains, artifacts and relevant information are collected, preserved and managed in accordance with regulations, serving the verification and identification of the fallen soldiers.

A mass grave believed to contain the remains of five fallen soldiers (Photo: SGGP)

The Deputy Political Commissar of the Ho Chi Minh City High Command also called on agencies, units and localities to further step up public communication and encourage residents to provide information; strengthen the collection, connection, cross-checking and verification of information related to fallen soldiers and their graves in the area, thereby improving the effectiveness of the search, recovery and identification of war martyrs’ remains.

According to preliminary information, a mass grave in Lac An 3 Hamlet is believed to contain the remains of five fallen soldiers. Information is available for two of them, while the identities of the other three remain unknown. The search and recovery operation aims to relocate the remains of the fallen soldiers to a dignified final resting place while providing a basis for verification and identification, completion of relevant records, and implementation of benefits and policies for their families in accordance with regulations.

By Thu Hoai, Manh Thang—Translated by Kim Khanh