HCMC Party Executive Committee renews its approaches to better serve residents

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee held the second conference of its 1st-term Executive Committee for the 2025–2030 term in an expanded format on December 15.

The single-day conference, chaired by Member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Tran Luu Quang, focused on discussing solutions to pressing urban issues such as traffic congestion, flooding, and environmental pollution.

In his opening remarks, Party Secretary Tran Luu Quang highlighted key developments in 2025, particularly the initial results from operating the two-tier local government model.

The Ho Chi Minh City Party Secretary noted that the city is confronting two major priorities, with a key focus on resolving long-standing urban challenges, especially traffic congestion, flooding and air pollution, and working toward the goal of becoming a drug-free city.

He emphasized the need for new thinking and approaches to meet development demands, as the city continues to play its role as the nation’s economic engine and a center for science, technology and innovation. The overarching goal is to improve residents' quality of life.

Analyzing the city’s advantages, he noted that at its 10th session, the National Assembly adopted the amended and supplemented Resolution 98, creating major opportunities for Ho Chi Minh City to accelerate development in the coming period through newly delegated mechanisms and policies that enable more effective implementation.

According to the agenda, the conference focused on discussing and providing opinions on the city’s socio-economic situation in 2025 and key tasks and solutions for 2026, as well as Party building, government building, and mass mobilization work in 2025 and their key tasks and solutions for 2026.

Delegates also reviewed the city’s socio-economic performance in 2025, outlined key tasks for 2026, and discussed Party and government building, inspection, and supervision programs for the 2025–2030 term.

By Van Minh- Translated by Huyen Huong