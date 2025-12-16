Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC strengthens ties with Kazakhstan, eyes direct flights, business cooperation

SGGP

Ho Chi Minh City and Kazakhstan are deepening ties as leaders highlight new opportunities for strategic cooperation and economic growth.

Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, yesterday received Kanat Tumysh, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Vietnam. During the meeting, Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc expressed his pleasure over the elevation of Vietnam–Kazakhstan relations to a Strategic Partnership in May 2025.

He highlighted positive developments in economic and trade cooperation, noting the growing number of Kazakhstani enterprises exploring investment and business opportunities in Vietnam, particularly in Ho Chi Minh City.

On the occasion of Kazakhstan’s upcoming National Day, the Chairman extended his congratulations to the Government and people of Kazakhstan, and expressed appreciation for the country’s decision to open a direct air route to Ho Chi Minh City and establish a Consulate General in the city.

Chairman Nguyen Van Duoc proposed expanding cooperation in aviation and railway transport and supported the idea of hosting a business networking conference between enterprises from Ho Chi Minh City and Kazakhstan. He emphasized that such events would create effective platforms for direct engagement and project development between the two business communities.

Ambassador Kanat Tumysh shared that in 2025, around one million Kazakhstani tourists are expected to visit Vietnam, and bilateral trade has already reached approximately US$1 billion this year. Regarding direct flights, he said Kazakh airlines plan to launch routes connecting Kazakhstan and Ho Chi Minh City in the second half of 2026. Kazakhstan also plans to co-host a business forum in May or June 2026 to enhance bilateral cooperation further.

The Ambassador affirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to collaborate and share experience with Ho Chi Minh City in developing an international financial center. He also proposed exploring a regional cooperation mechanism between Ho Chi Minh City and major cities in Kazakhstan.

