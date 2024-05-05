Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper celebrates 49th founding anniversary

Five days after the liberation of Saigon at the end of April 1975, a large daily newspaper named "Sai Gon Giai Phong"(Saigon Liberation) was published with a large quantity to provide information about the Party and Government to the people on May 5.

Editor-in-chief of the SGGP Newspaper Tang Huu Phong (L) and Deputy editor-in-chief of the SGGP Newspaper Bui Thi Hong Suong offer gifts to needy students in Da M'Rong Commune in Dam Rong District, the central highland province of Lam Dong. (Photo: SGGP)

The Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) newspaper has always tried for over 49 years to provide updated, accurate, and prompt information about national defense and security, safeguarding of national sovereignty and territorial integrity, the economic, social, and cultural development of the country, international news, shining exemplary models and achievements in the renovation process of the country and HCMC.

The press agency identified that technology applications will support the media sector to effectively convey information.

The SGGP newspaper might not reach the most impressive numbers and provide the fastest information but it is proud that the newspaper is a trustworthy media agency, Editor-in-chief of the newspaper Tang Huu Phong emphasized.

Students play chess at the green space in the new library at the Binh Khanh Secondary School in Binh Khanh Commune in Mo Cay District, Ben Tre Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Besides functional professional activities, generations of the newspaper have organized social charitable works and called on donors to help natural disaster victims throughout the country over the past 49 years.

The newspaper’s outstanding events include the Vo Truong Toan Awards, Ton Duc Thang Awards, Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards, Nguyen Van Huong Scholarship, Sentimental attachment for Truong Son Road, Fund for Vietnam’s sea and islands, especially propaganda programs for the Covid-19 pandemic.

In 2023, the SGGP Newspaper launched the “Thap sang niem tin – Vuot kho den truong” (Light up your faith – Overcoming difficulties of going to school) program building libraries and offering gifts to students and schools in remote areas in provinces and cities throughout the country.

In this year, the program will continue to complete projects assisting schools in remote disadvantaged locations and border areas to create favorable conditions for students to continuously put their all effort in studying. The organizer expects to maintain the program in the next years.

The SGGP newspaper has been named among the top five print newspapers with the largest number of copies in the country.

According to Google Analytics data, as of early May 2024, the total average number of readers accessing and interacting with the online version of the SGGP was more than one million per day. The average numbers of views on TikTok and YouTube were nearly three million per quarter and nearly three million per month respectively.

By Tran Minh Truong – Translated by Kim Khanh