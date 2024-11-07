Ho Chi Minh City

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper honored with prizes at National Press Award 2023

SGGPO

The Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC on November 7 held a ceremony to present awards to journalists who won the 18th National Press Award in 2023.

7-11-trao-thuong-5-2209.jpg.webp
Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (3rd, R) congratulates journalists. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Director of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang.

7-11-trao-thuong-2-173.jpg.webp
Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the HCMC Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue offers presents to reporters. (Photo: SGGP)

Among the eight award-winning works, the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper has two articles that won prizes at the 18th National Press Awards 2023, including a series of five articles on tourism by Thi Hong, Mai An, Quoc Binh, Nguyen Tien and Xuan Quynh, and a series of three stories on anti-State propagandist by Hoai Nam.

Speaking at the event, Nguyen Tan Phong, Chairman of the HCMC Journalists' Association, highly appreciated the proactive efforts of the media agencies in executing topics to release high-quality works. The Chairman affirmed that the HCMC Journalists' Association would organize training sessions to support journalists, especially young ones, carry out the city's propaganda tasks more effectively.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper National Press Award 2023 award-winning works HCMC Journalists' Association

