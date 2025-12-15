Ho Chi Minh City

Over 1,000 people take part in charity walk to support underprivileged

A charity walk to raise funds for the social welfare program of Ho Chi Minh City’s Duc Nhuan Ward in 2025 was organized on December 14.

This event took place at Gia Dinh Park, Duc Nhuan Ward.

Attendees included Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee; Major General Vu Van Dien, Commander of the Ho Chi Minh City Command; along with more than 1,000 participants including local officials, civil servants, employees, residents, representatives of agencies, mass organizations, religious institutions and armed forces units.

Through the event, the organizing committee raised more than VND3.9 billion (US$148, 262) from businesses, organizations and individual donors.

Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee congratulate the charity walk in Duc Nhuan Ward on raising more than VND3.9 billion. (Photo: SGGP/ Thai Phuong)

According to Ms. Nguyen Thi Thanh Thao, Chairwoman of the Duc Nhuan Ward People’s Committee, the funds will be used for social welfare activities such as supporting disadvantaged individuals, orphans and the elderly; providing scholarships for students; assisting policy beneficiaries and people in especially difficult circumstances; building and repairing charity and gratitude houses; and offering livelihood support, among other initiatives.

By Thai Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

