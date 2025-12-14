Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC police launch intensive crime prevention campaign ahead of Lunar New Year

SGGP

To safeguard public security during the festive season, Ho Chi Minh City police are intensifying patrols and enforcement across land and waterways.

1.jpg

Launching a coordinated campaign across Ho Chi Minh City, the forces of the HCMC Public Security Department are conducting an intensive operation to prevent, detect, and suppress crime ensuring public security and order before, during, and after the coming Lunar New Year 2026.

Accordingly, authorities are taking firm action to investigate and strictly handle various types of criminal offenses including violent crimes, drug-related offenses, robberies, and cybercrime. They are also strengthening enforcement of traffic safety regulations, fire prevention and control, as well as tightening supervision over conditional business sectors and areas with complex security situations.

2.jpg
The waterway police forces are patrolling, inspecting, and handling violations along waterway routes.
3.jpg
Police force in Binh Hoa Ward initiates patrols to enforce traffic safety regulations in their area.
4.jpg
Traffic police are directing traffic at the Nguyen Tat Thanh – Hoang Dieu intersection to prevent congestion.
5.jpg
6.jpg
The Ho Tram Commune Police, in coordination with the Security and Order Protection force, are conducting patrols along rural roads.
7.jpg
Every night, local police intensify patrols to maintain public security and order.
8.jpg
“Lieutenant Duong Tuan Kiet (R), an officer of the Grassroots Security and Order Protection Team of Binh Hoa Ward Police, together with a local youth union member, visits households to disseminate legal knowledge and raise awareness on preventing fraudulent schemes.
By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

violent crimes drug-related offenses fraudulent schemes public security and order traffic safety regulations fire prevention and control

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn