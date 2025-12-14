HCMC police launch intensive crime prevention campaign ahead of Lunar New Year
SGGP
To safeguard public security during the festive season, Ho Chi Minh City police are intensifying patrols and enforcement across land and waterways.
Launching a coordinated campaign across Ho Chi Minh City, the forces of the HCMC Public Security Department are conducting an intensive operation to prevent, detect, and suppress crime ensuring public security and order before, during, and after the coming Lunar New Year 2026.
Accordingly, authorities are taking firm action to investigate and strictly handle various types of criminal offenses including violent crimes, drug-related offenses, robberies, and cybercrime. They are also strengthening enforcement of traffic safety regulations, fire prevention and control, as well as tightening supervision over conditional business sectors and areas with complex security situations.