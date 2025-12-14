HCMC police launch intensive crime prevention campaign ahead of Lunar New Year

To safeguard public security during the festive season, Ho Chi Minh City police are intensifying patrols and enforcement across land and waterways.

Launching a coordinated campaign across Ho Chi Minh City, the forces of the HCMC Public Security Department are conducting an intensive operation to prevent, detect, and suppress crime ensuring public security and order before, during, and after the coming Lunar New Year 2026.

Accordingly, authorities are taking firm action to investigate and strictly handle various types of criminal offenses including violent crimes, drug-related offenses, robberies, and cybercrime. They are also strengthening enforcement of traffic safety regulations, fire prevention and control, as well as tightening supervision over conditional business sectors and areas with complex security situations.

The waterway police forces are patrolling, inspecting, and handling violations along waterway routes.

Police force in Binh Hoa Ward initiates patrols to enforce traffic safety regulations in their area.

Traffic police are directing traffic at the Nguyen Tat Thanh – Hoang Dieu intersection to prevent congestion.

The Ho Tram Commune Police, in coordination with the Security and Order Protection force, are conducting patrols along rural roads.

Every night, local police intensify patrols to maintain public security and order.

“Lieutenant Duong Tuan Kiet (R), an officer of the Grassroots Security and Order Protection Team of Binh Hoa Ward Police, together with a local youth union member, visits households to disseminate legal knowledge and raise awareness on preventing fraudulent schemes.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan